Ambani bash unseen pics: Ranbir gives a thumbs up to Ananya Panday, Aditya's jodi, Shah Rukh dances with Rihanna

If the pictures and videos surfacing on social media are anything to go by, celebrities attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar are having a blast. In new pictures, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Rihanna and others can be seen having a blast. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 3 live updates) It looks like the guests at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash at having a blast

A mini YJHD reunion

Ranbir Kapoor and his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur reunited at the festivities that are taking place in Gujarat. In one of the pictures, Ranbir can be seen posing for clicks with Aditya and his girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday. What’s more, not just can the trio not stop grinning with happiness, Ranbir even seems to be giving the relationship a big thumbs up. Aditya can be seen holding Ananya close in the picture while Ranbir gives the couple his approval.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor at the Ambani bash

Shah Rukh’s fun evening

Not only did Shah Rukh Khan shake a leg with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ram Charan to the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR, he also had a blast with his family, dancing his heart out with Rihanna and more.

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana and Abram at the Ambani bash

In one of the unseen pictures, Shah Rukh and Rihanna can be seen shaking a leg. They even seem oblivious to the fact that they’re surrounded by a crowd that looks on with wide smiles. Even Suhana Khan can be seen in the background, smiling at her father and Rihanna.

Shah Rukh and Rihanna dancing their heart out at the Ambani bash

The pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar from March 1-3. Everyone from film celebrities to politicians and businessmen are in attendance for the 3-day affair in Jamnagar. The first day saw a performance by Rihanna while the second day saw Diljit Dosanjh take the stage. Akon arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday to perform at the pre-wedding that has become the talk of the town.

