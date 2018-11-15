Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first official wedding photos

After making their fans wait for what felt like ages, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos have finally arrived. Deepika and Ranveer shared the photos from their twin wedding ceremonies -- according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions -- that took place in Italy’s Lake Como on Wednesday and Thursday.

Deepika captioned the photo of the two with heart emoji. She is seen wearing a red Kanjeevaram saree with heavy necklaces, earrings and mathapatti. Ranveer is also seen in a traditional white outfit in one photo and a red sherwani in another. Their entire outfit—from head to toe—is designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika and Ranveer’s Konkani wedding ceremony

The couple tied the knot on Wednesday in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Villa del Balbianello. Their guests arrives in motorboats to the venue and walked all the way to the terrace where a mandap was set up, adorned with white roses. The relatives were all dressed up in shades of white and beige while Deepika could be spotted in a bright red Kanjeevaram saree. After their wedding, the couple walked to the boats, shielded in dark umbrellas.

Guests at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Konkani wedding at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP)

Ranveer, Deepika’s Sindhi wedding ceremony

The ceremony took place on the lower terrace of the Villa del Balbianello in Italy’s Lake Como, the same place where the couple tied the knot on Wednesday. The lower terrace and the mandap were decorated with red roses, with Ranveer’s favourite Bollywood songs playing. According to local sources, a number of large boats left for the luxury Casta Diva resort to pick up the wedding guests and the couple.

The baraatis arrived dancing to Bollywood songs and most male members of the family were seen in red pagris. The female relatives all wore shares of red and pink to the wedding.

Guests arrive to attend Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding at the Villa Balbianello. (AP)

The security measures at the wedding have been compared to that provided for world leaders, with drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry. Therefore, pictures from the ceremony have been hard to come by.

#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Earlier, Associated Press shared a video that showed the two at the villa’s patio with their families. The video also showed the guests arriving for the wedding in boats.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for six years. Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani have been dating since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela that was released in 2013.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 20:08 IST