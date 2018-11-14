Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding LIVE updates: Konkani wedding today, Sikh ceremony to follow

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are in Italy for their two-day wedding festivities, will be married in a traditional Konkani ceremony today at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. An Anand Karaj ceremony, held in the Sikh tradition, will be held on Thursday. The Ranveer-Deepika wedding will be attended by their close friends and family.

Security measures at the event locations have been compared to that provided for world leaders, with drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry. Of course, pictures have been hard to come by.

While photos may be elusive, a few details from Deepika and Ranveer’s sangeet and mehendi ceremonies have begun to trickle out. For instance, Deepika teared up at the sangeet ceremony during a Shubha Mudgal performance, while Ranveer made a grand entry to his Gunday song, Tune Maari Entriyaan.

With two important ceremonies to be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, get all Deepika-Ranveer wedding LIVE updates here.

2:30 pm IST Check out Ranveer-Deepika’s wedding venue Ranveer and Deepika will get married at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. Here’s a picture. For more pics click here.





2:05 pm IST A primer on Konkani wedding rituals Since Deepika and Ranveer are expected to get married in a Konkani wedding ceremony today, here are some rituals they can be expected to take part in.





1:45 pm IST Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not be attending the wedding? Contrary to earlier reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan will not be attending the Italy wedding, but have been invited to attend the Mumbai reception, according to a Times of India report. However, Filmfare is reporting that the trio will, indeed, be present at the wedding.





1:35pm IST Deepika, Ranveer wedding on Ram-Leela anniversary Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are tying the knot on the anniversary of their first film together, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. The two started dating on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.





1:20pm IST Ranveer, Deepika wedding at dreamy Casta Diva Resort New reports suggest that Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding will happen at the picturesque Casta Diva Resort at Lake Como in Italy. The resort is on the banks of the lake.





1 pm IST Ranveer demands kisses in exchange of feeding Deepika A Bollywood Life report says that Ranveer had taken the responsibility of feeding Deepika while she was getting her mehendi done. But in exchange of feeding her, Ranveer demanded that she kiss him. Deepika played along.





12:50 pm IST Ranveer sets the dance floor on fire, family surprises couple with guitar performance A Pinkvilla report says that Ranveer made a dramatic entry to the wedding venue by dancing to his Gunday song, Tune Maari Entryaan. The same report also says that a special guitar performance was arranged for the couple by their families. The couple couldn’t help but sing along when the Bajirao Masntani number, Aayat was played.





12:30pm IST Revisit Deepika, Ranveer’s cinematic love story On the occasion of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer’s Singh’s wedding in Lake Como, revisit their cinematic love story, from Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela to Padmaavat, here. The couple fell in love during Ram Leela and went on to do two more films together -- Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat -- as well as a cameo together in Finding Fanny.





12:10 pm IST Deepika’s sister, Aneesha, changes Instagram profile bio Aneesha Padukone, Deepika’s sister, has found a neat way to tackle the ‘no social media updates’ rule at the wedding. She has changed her Instagram bio to ‘#ladkiwale’, with a bride emoji attached.





11:50am IST Deepika, Ranveer to host two wedding receptions After their wedding ceremonies in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively. The couple have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.





11:30 am IST Deepika and Ranveer welcome guests personally Mid-Day reports that Deepika and Ranveer welcomed guests personally at Casta Diva, ahead of the two functions on Tuesday. They wore colour coordinated western outfits. Deepika wore a white dress while Ranveer wore a black suit. The venue was lit up beautifully.



