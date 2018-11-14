Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s wedding security at par with that for world leaders: Special wrist bands, patrolling boats, no drones policy

The catchy beats of ‘London Thumakda’ and ‘Dama Dum Mast Kalandar’ reverberated around the idyllic surrounds of Lake Como on Tuesday as Bollywood super-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone held their mehendi and sangeet ahead of their wedding on Wednesday. Security at both venues is on a par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

Ranveer’s event took place at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como while Deepika’s ceremony took place at the even more glamorous Villa d’ Este about 5 kilometers away.

At the CastaDiva resort for instance, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. The e-invite also bears a QR code to be scanned at the entry. On the lake itself, numerous security boats patrol just outside the perimeter of the property to deter snooping photographers or gossip hunters.

In fact, the local authorities have warned boat rental companies from renting out boats for anyone from outside town. Rental company owners say they have been asked to make strict inquiries as to the purpose of the renters.

In a town that relies heavily on boating and sailing, no one is willing to take visitors on to the water, especially the area surrounding Villa Del Balbianello, the 13thCentury villa where the main wedding will take place over two days starting Wednesday.

It is understandable given how the entire economy of Lake Como is so dependent on the world’s rich and famous who value their privacy.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur who had performed at the sangeet and had shared a picture from the event, was later told to delete it.

A source intimately familiar with the preparations for the wedding exclusively revealed to ANI that just over 100 guests - mostly family and friends of the couple as well as their close Bollywood friends and mentors Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali - will begin arriving at the venue at 9 am on November 14, 2018.

The first day will be the traditional Konkani ceremony which will continue through the day.

After days of cloudy weather and drizzle, the sun finally broke through over Lake Como on Tuesday. The sunshine only helped to enhance the stunning beauty of the area itself and that of Villa del Balbianello, the breathtakingly beautiful 800-year-old heritage property overlooking the lake.

The source also revealed that the couple, their entourages and a number of the guests are staying at the ultra-luxury Castadiva Hotel some 30 kilometers by road from Villa del Balbianello by road but considerably quicker by boat.

The couple was spotted for the last time at the airport while leaving for Italy in all-white.

