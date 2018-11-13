Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Everything you want to know about their Italian nuptials, see pics and videos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in the picturesque -- and posh -- Lake Como in Italy is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the presence of family and close friends. Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in two ceremonies at the Villa del Balbianenno and the fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of their lavish celebrations. Unfortunately, the actors have a no-picture policy in place.

Till we get our hands on Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding photos, we bring you the next best thing -- everything you wanted to know about the wedding from decor to cuisine to what the two stars will wear.

The invite for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer’s pre-wedding events in Mumbai

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started in India before both the Padukone and Bhavnani families left for Italy. While a Nandi puja was organised by Deepika’s mother, Ujjala, in Bengaluru, an intimate haldi ceremony was held at Ranveer’s residence in Mumbai. Deepika had worn an orange traditional ensemble in silk for the puja whereas Ranveer had donned a white kurta pajama for his haldi.

Deepika, Ranveer are ‘love personified’

The pre-wedding functions resumed in Italy on November 12 and Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha confirmed the same on Twitter. She tweeted, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur -- along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan -- will reportedly be performing at the sangeet on November 13.

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

Deepika’s trainer Nam decked up for her sangeet and her stylist shared the photo on social media.

The couple were spotted in all-white while leaving for Italy amid dhol beats and loud cheers.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were twinning in white as they left for Bengaluru.

Step inside Ranveer, Deepika’s Italian wedding venue

Ranveer and Deepika’s big fat wedding at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy has a filmy connect as well. It is to be noted, a portion of the Bond film Casino Royale was shot at the same villa. Following Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra, the couple has also opted for a destination wedding in Italy. The country has always been one of the most desirable wedding destinations and has witnessed the nuptials of many Hollywood celebs like Kim Kardashian-Kanye West and David Bowie- Iman. Lake Como had recently hosted the engagement of businessman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal too, which had celebs like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in attendance. According to an IANS report, the ceremony will take place inside a surprisingly intimate dwelling that overlooks the villa’s breathtakingly beautiful landscaped gardens with its roman statues and ancient flora.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding ceremonies

Ranveer is well known for his quirky ways and if the reports are to be believed, the groom will arrive on a seaplane and the baraat will accompany him on multiple yachts. Since Deepika is a south Indian and has been born and brought up in Bengaluru, two different wedding ceremonies will take place. Deepika has reportedly chosen a Sabyasachi sari for the Konkani wedding in accordance with her heritage, whereas she will don a lehenga for the Sindhi wedding ceremony. The marriage rituals will be performed in morning and will be followed by an elaborate lunch.

Deepika has been very fond of Sabyasachi’s designer creations and it won’t be a surprise if she picks up multiple ensembles from his collection for her wedding. It is to be noted, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji had also donned the designer’s bridal pieces for their weddings in Italy.

Cuisine and decor

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, besides the Punjabi cuisine, traditional south Indian dishes including dosa and rice will also be laid out for the guests. Separate counters for continental dishes and finger foods will be in place as well. The report also suggests that special chefs from Switzerland have been flown to Italy to bake the perfect wedding cake along with some amazing desserts.

A report in Mumbai Mirror had stated that a Delhi-based wedding planner has been roped in for the wedding function including the sangeet. Now a report in India Today claims that 12 florists were specially flown in from Florence to decorate the villa. While the couple’s families are staying at a separate luxury resort in Blevio (a small village), it has also been decked up by the florists for the guests’ welcome and has been entirely booked for the purpose till November 17.

Video: Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh speak about their relationship at HTLS

Shah Rukh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali on guest list

Deepika and Ranveer had specially visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Diwali to invite him personally for the wedding. The actors have featured in three films together and all have been directed by the noted filmmaker. After starring in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, the two went on to complete their hat-trick with Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The high-profile guest list also incudes Farah Khan who launched Deepika in Bollywood with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Her co-star Shah Rukh Khan is also among the few invited for the wedding.

Deepika, Ranveer’s Bengaluru wedding reception

It is reported that Deepika’s parents -- noted badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone -- will also be hosting a lavish reception at the The Leela in Bengaluru. Since the actor has been brought up in the Karnataka capital, this appears to be an apt choice for the family. This will be followed by a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 that will have the actors’ industry friends in presence.

