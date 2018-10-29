5 times Ranveer Singh expressed his love for Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is the flamboyant lover who never shies away from praising his ladylove Deepika Padukone. The actor hasn’t directly confessed his love for the diva in public in the three magical words but has spoken about her on various occasions. From calling her the ‘yin to his yang’ to a ‘hummingbird’, the Befikre actor has given her several names, leaving his fans to read between the lines. Amid the countdown to their wedding on November 14 and 15, take a look at the things Ranveer has said about his bride-to-be.

Ranveer dedicates Sweet Child of Mine to Deepika

Ranveer Singh recently appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan with Akshay Kumar. On being told to give nicknames to his industry friends, the Padmaavat actor took a deep breath and called Deepika his ‘hummingbird’. He even asked Karan Johar to make Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 and cast Deepika and Alia Bhatt as his leading ladies with Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Salman Khan.

A lot was expected from Ranveer Singh after Deepika was repeatedly asked by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt to talk about their wedding in the first episode of Koffee With Karan. When Ranveer was asked which song encapsulates his feelings for Deepika, the actor named Sweet Child of Mine of the rock band Guns n Roses.

Deepika is the classiest, said Ranveer

Ranveer had described Deepika as the “yin to his yang” when the two actors graced the stage at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018. He also called her “classiest lady” saying, “Deepika is the classiest lady I have met in my life”

Much before making an official announcement about his wedding, Ranveer Singh had dodged the question about his relationship with Deepika while talking at News18 Rising India Summit. He had said, “It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn’t. She says, ‘You’re just a ham’”. He even called her awesome and added, “there’s a lot to learn from her as an artiste”. Terming her a “well-rounded human being”, the Bajirao Mastani actor had said, “blessed to have her in my life”.

Of all the kisses in all the films...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Ram-Leela.

During the promotions of their film Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Ranveer was asked if he felt insecure while working with Deepika on Anupama Chopra’s show The Front Row. The actor replied, “The better she does, the better I do, the better the film will be.” He had added, “She is the best thing in all the recent films she has done.” On being asked about his famous kiss in the film, Ranveer said, “I have seen many kisses on screen but in my opinion this is the best one.”

