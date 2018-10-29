Koffee with Karan 6: Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone his hummingbird, Akshay Kumar calls her the hottest

We don’t know how to recover from this. Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan offered a tonne of cringeworthy moments one after another that left us blushing in our seats back home.

This week’s guest on the hit talk show were actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar and a tonne of unexpected but casual conversations about pubic hair, unfortunate erections and more. The two actors made sure the episode is remembered for a long time.

Karan opened the episode with an ode to his mother, Hiroo Johar. He shared how she is extremely special to him and the perfect person to raise his twin babies with.

He then introduced Ranveer and Akshay on the show, who arrived on stage with an audio speaker, dancing to Bholi Bhali Ladki. Because Karan didn’t know the hook step to the song, Akshay even taught him the same.

The two then jumped on the sofa and sat on the backrest. Karan pleased with them to sit properly but they accused him of “curbing their enthusiasm”.

Karan began the conversation by asking Ranveer about the first time he met Akshay and The Padmaavat actor launched into the most detailed description of the time he saw Akshay as a kid. Ranveer said that he was a young kid when his cousins from Canada had come visiting and really wanted to meet Akshay Kumar. His father made some calls and the kids all went to a college in Mumbai where Akshay was shooting for Keemat (1998).

Ranveer remembers ogling at Raveena Tandon, who got irritated at his gawking face and asked her security to take him away. As he is turning to leave, Akshay approaches the kids and tells Ranveer ‘I like your hair’. Ranveer, who had a mohawk at the time, was extremely impressed by Akshay’s warm nature and kindness. They all clicked pics with Akshay and he recently had posted it on his Instagram as well.

While Ranveer sang praises of his idol, Akshay also had good things to say about Ranveer. He told Karan how he sees himself in Ranveer. He said that the two are the same except Ranveer has a lot more energy than him, which was quite clearly visible as Akshay seemed rather calm and less excited than his usual self throughout the episode.

Karan then began asking Ranveer about his outrageous fashion sense, showing him a few pictures of his outfits. Ranveer put the blame squarely on Karan and revealed that it is actually Karan who hands him down these clothes when he doesn’t have the confidence to carry them off.

Ranveer revealed that the tracksuit that he is seen wearing in the picture below is worth Rs 3.5 lakh and a hand-me-down from Karan. Karan, however, clarified that the two pieces were not meant to be worn together.

The host then shows them pictures of Ranveer’s chopped moustache and goatee from his Padmaavat days. The picture made everyone uncomfortable as they talked about how much the hair looked like pubes.

Akshay and Ranveer also did an improv about a man cradling his dying brother in his arms. “Kahan lagi hai goli?,” Akshay asks Ranveer. “Seedha nipple pe lagi hai bhaiyya,” Ranveer replied and left Karan rolling with laughter.

Through the rapid fire round, Ranveer gave a few noteworthy answers. When asked if he had ever got turned on during a script narration, Ranveer revealed that he has! He said got a ‘hop’ when Karan narrated him the story of Takht. He apparently got a ‘fulleshwari’ when Karan recited a scene between Aurangzeb and Meenabai. He gave the credit for it to Karan’s writing.

Karan asked Ranveer to give a Tinder bio for Arjun Kapoor, he said “I’m hung like a haathi. Swipe right if you dare.” When asked what kind of pet his fiance Deepika Padukone would be, Ranveer said “She is my hummingbird.”

Ranveer was asked to choose between any of the Khans he wants to work with in the future, he decided to choose Taimur Ali Khan, the adorable baby of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Ranveer also confessed that he has cheated on his ‘half girlfriends’.

Akshay was offered far more mellow questions. He was asked about his worst trait as a husband (not being attentive to his wife while watching cricket), the person he would always attend phone calls of (his mom, his wife and his manager) and the most obnoxious text Twinkle has ever sent him (to take her to dinner even if he is getting anxious about his movie release).

Akshay also said Deepika is the one female actor he finds really hot, Vicky Kaushal is the new age star and Salman Khan is the Khan of his choice.

In the end, the two were tied for the Koffee Hamper. However, they were given another chance at winning the Koffee quiz.

Ranveer and Akshay were asked to do the signature steps for Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt; guess the movies featuring Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Govinda-Karishma and Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit; and guess the movies based on a few keywords.

They also had to call up movie stars and get them to stay ‘Hey Karan it’s me!’. Ranveer managed to call Arjun Kapoor and Deepika (he said “Baby say ‘Hey Karan it’s me!’”). Akshay managed Arjun, Twinkle (who used a nasty word for Karan that had to be beeped out) and Ritesh Deshmukh. He ended up winning the quiz.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 08:42 IST