New Delhi, The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Punjab government after a complaint alleged that Independence Day was "not observed in the manner" contemplated under applicable governmental instructions in several government schools, especially those in border and remote areas of the state. NHRC seeks Punjab govt report on manner of I-Day observance at remote, border schools

The state government has been asked to submit an action taken report within four weeks, according to proceedings of the case dated August 18.

An NHRC bench headed by its member Priyank Kanoongo asked the Punjab chief secretary to submit "state-wide, district-wise and school-wise" action taken/compliance report.

It also specifically called upon the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Education, to "examine and report" in four weeks the pattern consistent with the educational objectives and constitutional values contemplated under the applicable national educational framework.

He was asked whether any additional advisory or corrective measures are required to ensure uniformity of educational and civic opportunities for children across geographically and socio-economically diverse areas.

The NHRC also asked the Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine the matter and take necessary action.

The commission said it has taken cognisance of the complaint filed by Vinay Joshi of Maharashtra, who alleged that in "several government schools in Punjab, particularly schools situated in border areas, rural, remote and allegedly underserved areas, Independence Day was not observed in the manner contemplated under the applicable governmental instructions".

The students were allegedly "not meaningfully involved in flag-hoisting, the national anthem" and other educational activities connected with the freedom struggle, constitutional values, fundamental duties and national responsibilities, and such alleged deficiencies may have "resulted in children in such schools receiving a substantially different educational and civic experience from children studying in better-resourced or urban schools," it said.

The NHRC said it considers it necessary to examine whether children studying in government schools, particularly those in rural, remote and border areas, were afforded an equal opportunity to participate in educational and co-curricular activities that could acquaint them with the country's constitutional framework, freedom struggle, national symbols, civic responsibilities and national values, the proceedings said.

The commission said that while the manner in which a particular school conducts an observance cannot be characterised as a violation of human rights, the matter should be examined if there is an "alleged pattern of omission or differential treatment" resulting from administrative neglect to a particular class of children due to their geographical or socio-economic circumstances.

This is warranted from a standpoint of the rights and dignity of children and the corresponding obligations of public authorities, it added.

The commission emphasised that the observance of national festivals and inculcation of patriotism are important parts of a child's educational experience. However, such activities should not operate to the exclusion or restriction of the child's overall development.

Educational institutions are expected to provide an environment that facilitates the holistic development of every child, including academic, physical, emotional, social, cultural and creative development, consistent with the constitutional guarantee of the Right to Education under Article 21A of the Constitution of India, the rights panel said.

Hence, the commission said it is necessary to ascertain whether the instructions applicable to schools in connection with Independence Day, 2026 were "duly communicated to all government schools in Punjab, whether they were implemented uniformly".

The complaint specifically raises concerns about government schools located in rural and remote areas. The commission said it is necessary to examine whether children in such schools were provided with the same meaningful opportunity to participate in Independence Day activities as children studying in urban or better-resourced schools.

The state shall also specifically clarify whether any "district-wise disparity" was noticed in the implementation of the Independence Day programme, it said.

The commission asked what specific measures were adopted to ensure that geographical remoteness did not translate into diminished educational, civic or cultural opportunities for children.

The commission said it further requires the state authorities to explain whether the "alleged non-observance or inadequate observance, if established, had any bearing upon the educational, social and cultural development of the children concerned".

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