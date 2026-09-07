Dhaka, India and Bangladesh discussed ways to deepen cultural cooperation, including exchanges in classical music, folk art and heritage conservation, particularly as part of Dhaka's year-long celebrations marking the legacy of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. India, Bangladesh discuss cultural cooperation during 'Nazrul Borsho'

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh's Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury on Sunday, during which they discussed the "deep-rooted cultural connection" between the peoples of the two countries, according to a social media post by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The talks also focussed on the importance of strengthening cultural engagement between the two neighbours, it said.

Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam was also present during the meeting.

The two sides "discussed potential cooperation and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages and joint cultural programmes and conferences, especially as part of Nazrul Borsho celebrations, which are all aimed at promoting people-to-people ties," the mission said.

Nazrul Borsho, or Nazrul Year, is being observed in Bangladesh from May 25, 2026 to May 25, 2027 to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of the country's national poet.

Nazrul, popularly known as the "Bidrohi Kobi" , was born in 1899 in Churulia in present-day West Bengal. His writings championed freedom, equality, resistance to oppression, and communalism, and his songs and poetry became an important part of the cultural and political life of Bengal during the Indian freedom movement.

West Bengal officially commemorates his birth anniversary, while Churulia preserves his memory through the Nazrul Academy. His Nazrul Geeti remains an important part of Bengal's musical heritage.

The year-long observance of 'Nazrul Borsho' seeks to highlight his literary, musical and cultural legacy through programmes across Bangladesh and international initiatives.

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