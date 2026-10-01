UK PM Andy Burnham hints at Iran link to RAF Fairford bomb scare, draws 'angry' reply from Tehran: ‘Barking up the wrong tree'

As the UK continues to probe the bomb scare at RAF Fairford, an airbase mainly used by the United States, prime minister Andy Burnham has hinted at a possible Iranian link to the incident. The PM;s speculation, however, has drawn a strong and angry reply from Iran. A B‑1B Lancer bomber arrives at RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail (REUTERS)

Speaking to the BBC, Burnham stated there were "strong indications" that Iran played a role in the incident, but did not provide more details.

The newly appointed UK PM added that they are working in close coordination with the United States in the investigation.

"There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex and serious police investigation," Burnham was quoted as saying.

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Burnham's comments also come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that the incident "clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor".

“I think it ties us to the reality here, and that is we are dealing with elements in the world, and in the case of Iran, for example, who have openly threatened to attack American interests globally,” Rubio told FOX news.

UK 'barking up the wrong tree', says Iran In response to Burnham's remarks, Iranian foreign minister denied the allegations and stated Tehran had no role to play.

Taking to X, Abbas Araghchi also stated that London was "barking up the wrong tree."

"PM Burnham says the UK Government "can confirm our belief that we believe Iran to have played a part" in the RAF Fairford incident. I can confirm Iran's belief that releasing supposed terrorists working for foreign states really says it all. You're barking up the wrong tree," he wrote on X.