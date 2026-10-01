Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent claims she got ransom note too; flags two disturbing details and urges action

The Nancy Guthrie case took a new turn when another ransom note popped up. This time, Lauren Serpa, Nancy's friend who maintains the memorial in front of the kidnapped woman's house, said she got a note. The Pima County Sheriff's Department later updated that the ransom note was fake. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has also posted her experience about getting a similar ransom note related to Nancy Guthrie. The masked man or 'porch guy' is the closest to a suspect the public knows in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. (X/@USBornNRaised, X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Coffindaffer, who has shared her expert insights into the Nancy Guthrie case, noted that the ransom demand was not from the abductors, but it did not make the demand any less real. On X, she noted “No, the ransom demand was not from the abductors, but real nevertheless less.”

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘mistaken identity’ fears about ‘porch guy’ photos amid kidnapping case

The former FBI agent then shared her experience with the ransom note, flagging two disturbing details.

Nancy Guthrie ransom note: Ex-FBI flags 2 disturbing details The former FBI agent shared a screenshot of the ransom note she received and flagged two details that were disturbing to the law enforcement expert.

Coffindaffer noted that the ransom note senders used her middle name, which she does not use herself, and they managed to contact her on a ‘private personnel address’. The access to information the ex-FBI agent had not put out was a red flag to her and she reported the emails to the her former employers.

“Of course, I reported the emails to the FBI in April,” she noted, establishing that her ransom notes had come some time back.