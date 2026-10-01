Kathmandu, State-owned Nepal Telecom has suffered infrastructure damage worth Nepalese Rupees 88 million after Bhotekoshi floods damaged its mobile, wireline and transmission networks in three affected districts. Nepal Telecom suffers over NPR 88 million in infrastructure damage in Bhotekoshi floods

The damage was reported in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts, which were among the areas affected by the flash floods on August 26 that killed more than 1,400 people and left around 5,000 missing.

Minister for Information and Communications Bikram Timilsina told the House of Representatives on Wednesday that services at 83 of Nepal Telecom's 120 sites in the three districts were disrupted by the floods.

Infrastructure at three sites Trishuli-3 'B', Chilime Khola and Timure was completely destroyed, he said.

According to the minister, the total damage to mobile wireline and backbone transmission infrastructure stands at NPR 88.512 million.

Except for the three destroyed sites, services at all other affected locations have been restored. Mobile connectivity in areas served by the destroyed sites has been maintained through alternative towers.

Services from the Timure-based tower were restored this week after solar power equipment was transported to the area by helicopter, the minister said.

Timilsina said 37.9 km of Nepal Telecom's 65.3-km fibre network in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading was damaged. Of this, 27.4 km has already been repaired.

Three Optical Line Terminals in Rasuwa and Nuwakot were completely destroyed, while parts of the Fibre to the Home broadband infrastructure were also damaged. Most services linked to the affected infrastructure have since been restored.

Fibre and microwave infrastructure in Timure and Rasuwagadhi also sustained damage. Backbone transmission services have now been restored using microwave technology as an alternative to the damaged fibre connection, Timilsina added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.