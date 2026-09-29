Nancy Guthrie update: New ransom note sender points to Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni in shocking twist; watch video

Serpa shared details of the new ransom note on Facebook. She also added the alleged video that had been sent with the ransom note.

Now, a new note appears to have come up sparking fresh interest in the ongoing kidnapping case. “Friend of Nancy Guthrie received a new ransom demand,” one wrote .

While a set of ransom notes were sent in the wake of the kidnapping Reuters later reported the FBI assessment of the notes being fake.

Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named yet.

The Nancy Guthrie case took a shocking turn as a new ransom note was sent. Guthrie's friend, Lauren Serpa, who had been maintaining the memorial for the 84-year-old shared details of the note she received. Serpa also claimed to have received a video which she attached as well.

“OMG he is back this morning again,” Guthrie's friend wrote. She shared how Serpa got a message about Guthrie being alive and in Mexico.

“Last night at 2:30 in the morning I recieved a text message stating that Nancy was alive and in order to have her returned to Pima County Arizona from Mexico I needed to send 6 Bitcoins to a bitcoin wallet with an address he supplied along with the QR code for that wallet,” she noted.

Serpa engaged with the sender, asking for proof of life. “The guy was hesitant to show proof but I said take a short video of her to send. He said he would ask the mafia boss if he could and would get back to me later,” she added. “He said just send the bitcoin and when the Mafia boss gets it send me the transaction receipt and I will bring her to Arizona,” Serpa also shared.

The ransom note sender attached a video over email, as Serpa said it would not play on messages, in a ploy to get the email id. The video, Serpa said, was clearly AI generated. Serpa further claimed that the ransom note sender had pointed to Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.

“So he kept telling me stuff that was public knowledge . I told him I needed to talk with the family. He said No! A couple of family members know of her missing. He was trying to tell me that A & T were basically involved,” she shared.

Notably, Guthrie had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, the night before she was reported missing and son-in-law, Tommaso, then dropped her home, making them among the last two people to have seen her before the kidnapping, and leading to a lot of public speculations around the two.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects and Serpa also said that when the ransom note sender tried to indicate Annie and Tommaso's involvement, she knew ‘he was not for real’. Nonetheless, she contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department and shared all the information with them.