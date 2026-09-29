Spouses, children of key Chinese AI talent will need permission to travel abroad, even for short trips

Families of top artificial intelligence (AI) professionals working in the private sector in China will reportedly have to face expanded overseas travel restrictions. Direct relatives such as spouses and children of certain AI executives are now required to obtain approval from Beijing before going abroad. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

China has expanded its overseas travel restrictions for the AI professionals to include the families of key personnel in order to intensify efforts to halt the outflow of sensitive technical knowledge to the US, according to a report by Bloomberg.

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China's travel curbs for families of AI executives Under newly directives, direct relatives like spouses and children of key AI executives whose work is deemed vital to national security must secure government sign-off even for brief foreign visits, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The affected executives would include significant startup founders and the heads of important AI-related companies. While this is not a travel ban, it may have effects on the tech sector.

China restricted foreign travel for top AI professionals in private firms since earlier this year, according to the report, Bloomberg reported in May.

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China's exit bans The report added that China is also implementing rules for enforcing exit bans in cases including criminal investigations and potential violations of industrial and technological security.

According to the people cited in the report, the government plans to add relevant individuals to the list.

From nuclear scientists to AI talent: Who faced China's travel restrictions

For years, China has imposed travel restrictions on several personnel from nuclear scientists to college researchers. According to the report, the families of these key personnel have also been similarly affected.

The Chinese government is now targeting talent within the private sector.

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Travel curbs for AI talent and their families - But why Concerns among Chinese officials about the potential loss of technology and top talent deepened after Meta Platforms Inc.'s acquisition of Manus, the report noted. Subsequently, the Chinese government instructed the US company to unwind the deal.

Moreover, China also moved to restrict US investment in sensitive technology companies.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)