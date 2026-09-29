Spouses, children of key Chinese AI talent will need permission to travel abroad, even for short trips
China has reportedly expanded overseas travel restrictions for AI professionals in private firms to include the families of key personnel.
Families of top artificial intelligence (AI) professionals working in the private sector in China will reportedly have to face expanded overseas travel restrictions.
China has expanded its overseas travel restrictions for the AI professionals to include the families of key personnel in order to intensify efforts to halt the outflow of sensitive technical knowledge to the US, according to a report by Bloomberg.
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China's travel curbs for families of AI executives
Under newly directives, direct relatives like spouses and children of key AI executives whose work is deemed vital to national security must secure government sign-off even for brief foreign visits, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
The affected executives would include significant startup founders and the heads of important AI-related companies. While this is not a travel ban, it may have effects on the tech sector.
China restricted foreign travel for top AI professionals in private firms since earlier this year, according to the report, Bloomberg reported in May.
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China's exit bans
The report added that China is also implementing rules for enforcing exit bans in cases including criminal investigations and potential violations of industrial and technological security.
According to the people cited in the report, the government plans to add relevant individuals to the list.
From nuclear scientists to AI talent: Who faced China's travel restrictions
For years, China has imposed travel restrictions on several personnel from nuclear scientists to college researchers. According to the report, the families of these key personnel have also been similarly affected.
The Chinese government is now targeting talent within the private sector.
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Travel curbs for AI talent and their families - But why
Concerns among Chinese officials about the potential loss of technology and top talent deepened after Meta Platforms Inc.'s acquisition of Manus, the report noted. Subsequently, the Chinese government instructed the US company to unwind the deal.
Moreover, China also moved to restrict US investment in sensitive technology companies.
(with inputs from Bloomberg)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More