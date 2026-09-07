Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 2482 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in
Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for 2482 LBO posts today, September 7, 2026. The direct link to apply is given here.
Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Local Bank Officers posts on September 7, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 2482 Local Bank Officers posts in the organisation.
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Candidates who wish to apply for the post should hold a graduation degree from a recognised University/Institution. The post-experience should be a minimum of 1 year of post-qualification experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank, as listed in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India, only.
The age limit for the post should be between 21 and 30 years.
Direct link to apply for LBO posts
How to apply for LBO posts
Candidates eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps below.
- Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.
- Click on careers link and a new page will open.
- Click on LBO apply online link.
- Register online and login to the account.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
A candidate can apply for one State only and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple Applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration (s) will stand forfeited. Candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise.
The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWBD, ESM/DESM & Women. The payment should be made through online mode.
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Know about selection criteria
The selection process comprises online test/multiple rounds of test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process, followed by Interview/s of candidates who qualify in the online test.
The written test will comprise 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections- English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/ Economic Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.
Psychometric Test &/or PI may be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, communication skills, clarity, problem-solving, innovativeness, efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.
There will be a penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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