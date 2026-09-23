Protesting students should be allowed to sit in competitive exams after certain period: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he has asked Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi to write to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), so that an arrangement can be made after a certain period and protesting students can appear in competitive examinations. Protesting students should be allowed to sit in competitive exams after certain period: Adityanath (ANI)

Speaking at an appointment-letter-distribution programme organised by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission here, Adityanath said, "Every person makes certain contributions to the society, but a teacher's role is different from that of others. An administrative officer can discharge his administrative responsibilities, but he cannot become a good teacher. A police officer can create a sense of security in people's mind through his work, but even he has to learn to become a teacher.

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"I have told the secondary education minister that a letter should be written to the NCTE. Some youngsters are protesting in Prayagraj. For once, those children should be given a break or an arrangement should be made so that after a certain period, they can appear in competitive examinations. A system should be created. A system suffering from stagnation works to break the morale of youngsters."

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TGT-PGT exam aspirants are staging an indefinite sit-in at the Education Directorate in Prayagraj to demand the restoration of old recruitment rules.