Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1100 posts in the organisation. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1100 Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst posts, details here (Mint Photo)

The registration process commenced on September 4 and will end on September 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Wealth Executive: 1000 posts

2. Credit Analyst-C & IC: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Selection Process The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview / Multiple rounds of Interviews of candidates.

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problemsolving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.

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The online test will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The question paper is divided into 4 sections- English language, Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, General / Economic & Banking Awareness and Professional Knowledge related to the Position.

There will be penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fees The application fee is ₹850/- for general, EWS and OBC category candidates and ₹175/- for SC, ST, PWBD, ESM and women candidates.

The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

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How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SO recruitment.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

8. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here