From Classroom to Industry: Are alternative study hubs replacing traditional destinations?
Germany, other emerging destinations are gaining traction among Indian students as families weigh tuition costs, visas, employment prospects and RTI.
The picture that emerged with regard to the overseas map was quite consistent over time – namely that the US, the UK, Canada and Australia ruled the roost when students began talking about studying abroad. However, this consistency is gradually giving way. Indian parents are beginning to take into account issues such as costs, employment, visas, work experience and eventual returns on investment. It is particularly important that this change takes place when students come from an educational system that is very grades-focused.
The Numbers Are Redrawing the Map
One example would be Germany. According to DAAD, there have been 402,000 international students and doctoral candidates in German universities for the 2024/25 academic year, an increase of six percent annually. Indian students constitute a large portion of the foreign students, with a count of 59,000, which is 20% more than the number from last year. According to DAAD, Germany's total international students' population is believed to reach 420,000 in 2025/26.
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There is much more to this phenomenon. Over half of international students in Germany study engineering and natural sciences.
Where Education Meets Labour-Market Reality
Germany's allure has started being associated with what happens outside the classroom. The official labor market statistics demonstrate that in 2025, there were some 76,000 engineering jobs that were not filled, and the IT industry still had 109,000 openings. This doesn’t mean that one will get a job after graduation, but it certainly explains the importance of engineering, technologies, automation, AI and applied sciences.
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It is also essential to consider affordability. Bachelor and most master's degree programs offered in Germany's public universities have no tuition fees. However, there are some notable exceptions.
Alternative Does Not Mean Easier
The rise of Germany and other centers outside of London is not necessarily an “easy way out” since issues such as language skills, preparation, accommodation, visa requirements, and culture shock continue to matter. It is also worth mentioning that the DAAD organization says that visa requirements, cheap accommodation, and accommodation expenses are major barriers for foreign students.
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A New Definition of a Study Destination
Classic destinations will not be superseded immediately; they will be questioned for their value proposition. The victor in the coming decade might not be the destination with the strongest brand, but the destination which is able to marry the curriculum, the industry, cost and employment opportunities together best.
(This article is written by Dr. -Ing. Gagan Syal, Founder & Director- YES Germany)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
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