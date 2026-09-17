All India Management Association will release the AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 for CBT on September 17, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Computer-Based Test can check the hall ticket link and download it through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 for CBT releasing today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

The Computer-Based Test will be held on September 20, 2026. AIMA MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. The sections in the question paper are- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Economic and Business Environment. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

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AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026: How to download All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can follow the steps given below to download hall ticket.

Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. Click on AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The PBT mode exam was held on September 13, 2026.

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The results for both PBT and CBT will be declared in the last week of September.

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The Management Aptitude Test (MAT), conducted by AIMA, is an MBA/PGDM entrance test conducted for admission to 600+ B schools across the country. It offers the flexibility of Paper-Based and Computer-Based test modes, to suit candidate convenience. Conducted four times a year, MAT provides multiple opportunities for admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.