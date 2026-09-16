Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC ESE Exam 2027 notification on September 16, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027 can find the notification on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Exam 2027 notification releasing today at upsc.gov.in, check registration, exam dates here (HT_PRINT)

As per the academic calendar, the registration process will begin on September 16 and will end on October 6, 2026. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 31, 2027.

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The UPSC ESE prelims exam will be held in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper I will be held in the first shift and Paper II will be held in the second shift.

The exam will comprise 500 marks questions, out of which 200 marks for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and 300 marks for the Engineering discipline.

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The age limit of the candidate to apply for the examination should be between 21 years to 30 years. For admission to the examination, a candidate must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

As per 2025 notification, the examination fee is ₹200/- for all candidates except Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee. The payment can be done either by r e m i tt in g the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

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UPSC ESE Exam 2027: How to apply Those candidates who are eligible to apply for can follow the steps to do it easily.