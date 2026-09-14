SSC CGL Exam 2026 dates out for Tier 1, check official notice here

Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam 2026 dates. The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026 Tier I will be held from September to October 2026. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

As per the official notice, the Tier I examination will be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

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The Tier I exam will comprise 200 marks, with 100 questions. The question paper is divided into four parts- General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Exam 2026: How to check official notice Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice of the exam schedule by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC CGL Exam 2026 date notice link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. The registration process commenced on May 22 and concluded on June 22, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here