SSC CGL Exam 2026 dates out for Tier 1, check official notice here
SSC CGL Exam 2026 dates have been released for Tier I. The official notice to check the exam dates is given here.
Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam 2026 dates. The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026 Tier I will be held from September to October 2026. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the Tier I examination will be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.
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The Tier I exam will comprise 200 marks, with 100 questions. The question paper is divided into four parts- General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
SSC CGL Exam 2026: How to check official notice
Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice of the exam schedule by following the steps below.
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on SSC CGL Exam 2026 date notice link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. The registration process commenced on May 22 and concluded on June 22, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More