CBSE issues notice to promote digital payments in schools, releases key measures – check details
The plan envisages acceptance and enablement of digital payments across the education ecosystem, covering schools, students and parents.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued notice for promotion of digital payments in schools. The official notice can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance has developed a comprehensive digital payments promotion plan, with the objective of expanding access, increasing usage, and promoting safe digital payment practices across the country.
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The plan envisages acceptance and enablement of digital payments across the education ecosystem, covering schools, students and parents.
The Board has advised to take following measures for promotion of digital payment in schools:
Universal Acceptance Infrastructure: School may enable digital payments including UPI and Ru-Pay card, across all payment touch-points such as fees, canteens, libraries and other services. School in low-connectivity areas may adopt UPI Lite, UPI LiteX, and UPI 123PAY. Demonstrations and assisted usage models may be promoted for ease adoption.
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BBPS Integration for Fee Payments: Schools may onboard onto Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) standardized, secure, and interoperable fee collection. Schools may integrate with ERP systems to streamline recurring payments including payment of salaries to staff.
Awareness and Digital Literacy: Schools may incorporate Digital payment awareness into teacher training programmers and school-level campaigns. Financial literacy modules including digital payments may be promoted. Awareness campaigns may be conducted for parents to promote safe and convenient usage. Awareness drives may be conducted within school campuses, during events, and through parent-teacher interactions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More