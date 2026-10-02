The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card is available to candidates from October 1 to October 11, 2026.

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The online preliminary examination consists of objective tests for 100 marks. This test would be of 1-hour duration, consisting of 3 sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The time allotted is 60 minutes.

Candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for main exam.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The Institute has also released the sample questions for each of the tests. The sample questions can be checked by candidates on the official notice.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 posts in the organisation.

The selection process comprises a preliminary exam and a main exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS based on requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.

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There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.