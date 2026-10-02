SSC Exam Calendar 2026: JE, SCO and CHSL exams to be held in November, check dates here
SSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released. The JE, SCO and CHSL exams will be held in November 2026.
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2026. The calendar has the exam dates for JE, SCO and CHSL. Candidates who want to appear for the exams mentioned above can check the dates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Junior Engineer Exam 2026 for Paper I will be held from November 2 to November 6, 2026, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 will be held from November 20 to 28, 2026 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026 for Tier I will be held from November 30 to December 31, 2026.
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SSC Exam Calendar 2026: How to check
To check and download the exam calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on SSC Exam Calendar 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The selection process for JE comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II.
The SCO selection process comprises of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.
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The selection process for CHSL will comprise of two tiers- Tier I and II.The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.
Tier-II will be conducted in two sessions: Session-I & Session-II, on same day. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Therefore, duration of Session-I will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV i.e. Skill Test/Typing Test.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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