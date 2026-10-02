SSC Exam Calendar 2026: JE, SCO and CHSL exams to be held in November, check dates here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2026. The calendar has the exam dates for JE, SCO and CHSL. Candidates who want to appear for the exams mentioned above can check the dates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The Junior Engineer Exam 2026 for Paper I will be held from November 2 to November 6, 2026, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 will be held from November 20 to 28, 2026 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026 for Tier I will be held from November 30 to December 31, 2026.

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SSC Exam Calendar 2026: How to check To check and download the exam calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC Exam Calendar 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The selection process for JE comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

The SCO selection process comprises of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

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The selection process for CHSL will comprise of two tiers- Tier I and II.The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Tier-II will be conducted in two sessions: Session-I & Session-II, on same day. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Therefore, duration of Session-I will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV i.e. Skill Test/Typing Test.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Direct link to check calender here