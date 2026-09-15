Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 released at erd.punjab.gov.in, download link here
Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given here.
The Education Department Directorate, Punjab, has released the Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have applied for the posts can find the direct link to download the hall ticket through the official website of ERD, Punjab at erd.punjab.gov.in.
The written test to fill up various subjects of the lecturer cadre will be held on September 19, 20, 26 and 27, 2026.
The issued roll number slip contains the time, venue and instructions for giving the paper. Candidates are instructed to ensure that they bring the roll number slip on the day of the examination. Candidates are required to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the roll number slip.
Direct link to download Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026
Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026: How to download
Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of ERD, Punjab at erd.punjab.gov.in.
- Click on Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ERD, Punjab.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More