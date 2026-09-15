The Education Department Directorate, Punjab, has released the Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have applied for the posts can find the direct link to download the hall ticket through the official website of ERD, Punjab at erd.punjab.gov.in. Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 released at erd.punjab.gov.in, download link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The written test to fill up various subjects of the lecturer cadre will be held on September 19, 20, 26 and 27, 2026.

The issued roll number slip contains the time, venue and instructions for giving the paper. Candidates are instructed to ensure that they bring the roll number slip on the day of the examination. Candidates are required to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the roll number slip.

Direct link to download Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026

Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026: How to download Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.