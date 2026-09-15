The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CTET September 2026 exam dates. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in December 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET September 2026 exam dates announced, to be held in December- check dates (HT file)

As per the official notice, the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.

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The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

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The information regarding the Examination City and the date of examination allotted to each candidate will be made available on the CTET portal 15 days before the examination. The Admit Card, containing details of the Examination Centre, will be made available for download from the CTET portal two days before the examination.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET September 2026: How to check exam dates notice To check the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on CTET September 2026 exam dates notice available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the dates Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.

Official Notice Here