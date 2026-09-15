CTET September 2026 exam dates announced, to be held in December- check dates
CTET September 2026 exam dates have been announced. The examination for 22nd edition will be held in December 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CTET September 2026 exam dates. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in December 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.
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The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.
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The information regarding the Examination City and the date of examination allotted to each candidate will be made available on the CTET portal 15 days before the examination. The Admit Card, containing details of the Examination Centre, will be made available for download from the CTET portal two days before the examination.
The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
CTET September 2026: How to check exam dates notice
To check the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
- Click on CTET September 2026 exam dates notice available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the dates
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More