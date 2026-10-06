Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 335 posts in the organization. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 335 posts at iocl.com, details here (HT file)

The registration process commenced on October 5 and will end on November 4, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process Candidates to register successfully on NAPS/NATS portal and applying against the notification shall be considered for selection process. There will be no written Test/Interview. Merit list of all the candidates who have applied against a respective post in the portal and meeting the notified eligibility criteria shall be prepared based on the percentage of marks secured in the essential prescribed qualification for the post.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and will have to complete Pre-engagement medical fitness test for being adjudged suitable for engagement.

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Shortlisted candidates whose documents including Pre-Engagement Medical Fitness Certificate are found in order shall be issued offer of Engagement for Apprenticeship Training.

Candidates who have been shortlisted on merit shall be called for Document Verification on a suitable date at any of our units/ office, as decided by the management.

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How to Apply Candidates who are eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.