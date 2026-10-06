SCERT Uttarakhand and Kotak Education Foundation collaborate to build AI literacy among teachers
Both organisations will work on content development, online course design, technical support, and implementation, dissemination of online courses for teachers.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttarakhand, has collaborated with Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) to build AI literacy and competency among teachers and strengthen digital and technology-enabled education across the state.
As per a press statement issued by Kotak Education Foundation, both organisations will jointly work on content development, online course design, technical support, and the implementation and dissemination of online courses for teachers.
These courses are expected to be delivered through platforms like DIKSHA, UK e-Srijan and Mission Karmayogi.
BITS Pilani’s law school begins admissions for B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programs, details here
By integrating Artificial Intelligence and emerging digital pedagogies into future course design, the initiative will support teachers in strengthening classroom engagement through effective technology integration in teaching-learning practices, teacher professional development, and student learning outcomes across Uttarakhand.
Speaking about the collaboration, Bandana Garbyal, Director (Academic), SCERT Uttarakhand, said, “This partnership with Kotak Education Foundation will help us bring AI-enabled, high-quality learning to teachers across Uttarakhand, including in our most remote districts. Together with support for Innovate Uttarakhand Hackathon 3.0, it marks the beginning of a collaboration focused on stronger teaching, student innovation and future-ready classrooms.”
Are We Creating an ‘Education Trap’? Former Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Dr Aruna Sharma, on rising cost and falling quality
‘AI Course for Educators’ is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, structured professional development programme for teachers. The course is a three level program – Basic, intermediate and advanced.
Interactive by design, blending videos, learning resources and assessments, and progress and impact tracking through SCERT dashboards, it fosters confidence and capability in using AI for academic and non-academic tasks, read the press statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News