The Indian Institutes of Management has extended the registration date for IIM CAT 2026. Candidates who have not applied for the exam and want to register for the Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2026: Registration date extended, apply at iimcat.ac.in

As per the official website, the registration date has been extended till September 22, 2026. The admit card will be available for download from November 4 onwards.

UPSC ESE Exam 2027 notification releasing today at upsc.gov.in, check registration, exam dates here

The CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted.

Educational Qualifications The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University to apply for the exam.

Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 released at erd.punjab.gov.in, download link here

IIM CAT 2026: How to apply All the eligible candidates who are interested to apply can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Click on IIM CAT 2026 registration link will be displayed. Check the registration link and fill the details. Click on submit and your registration is done. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is ₹1350/- and all other candidates is ₹2700/-. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

CTET September 2026 exam dates announced, to be held in December- check dates

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.