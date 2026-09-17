The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has postponed the document verification and interview process for the recruitment through State Service Examination-2025 held earlier this year, citing "unavoidable circumstances", four days before the scheduled start. Chhattisgarh: CGPSC puts off interview process for State Service Exam 2025 recruitment

The process pertains to recruitment for 265 posts in 20 departments under the Chhattisgarh government.

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In a notice issued on Wednesday, the commission said fresh dates for document verification and interviews (scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 1) would be announced on its official website.

The CGPSC has not specified a reason for the postponement other than "unavoidable circumstances".

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the commission's official website for the revised schedule.

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The State Service (Preliminary) Examination-2025 was held on February 22, 2026, at district headquarters across Chhattisgarh. The State Service (Main) Examination was subsequently conducted at designated centres in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur.

The postponement comes amid demands from the Congress for greater transparency in the evaluation and shortlisting process.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had demanded that the interviews be postponed until issues raised by candidates are addressed. He sought the publication of answer sheets before the interviews and free copies of evaluated answer sheets for all candidates, including those not shortlisted.

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Baghel also demanded that criteria for evaluators be laid down, model answers for the mains examination be released and answer sheets re-evaluated. He has further called for adherence to a 1:3 ratio for shortlisting candidates for interviews.

The Congress alleged discrepancies in the evaluation of answer sheets and questioned the number of candidates shortlisted for the interview stage.

The ruling BJP has rejected the allegations, saying the commission has prescribed minimum qualifying marks and that evaluation is carried out by subject experts with candidates' identities concealed.