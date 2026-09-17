UPSC ESE 2027: Registration begins for 480 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here
UPSC ESE 2027 registration process begins for 480 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.
Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC ESE 2027. Candidates who want to apply for the Engineering Services Exam 2027 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the exam is October 6, 2026. The preliminary examination will be held on January 31, 2027. The main examination will be held on June 18, 2027.
The UPSC ESE prelims exam will be held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper I will be held in the first shift, and Paper II will be held in the second shift.
The exam will comprise 500 marks questions, out of which 200 marks for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and 300 marks for the Engineering discipline.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.
The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2027 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1997 and not later than January 1, 2006.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee can be paid from any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.
UPSC ESE 2027: How to register
Those candidates who are eligible to apply for can follow the steps to do it easily.
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSC ESE Exam 2027 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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