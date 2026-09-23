RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule out for CBT 1, check exam and admit card release dates here
RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule has been released for CBT 1. The exam dates and admit card release date can be checked here.
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule. Candidates who want to check the Assistant Loco Pilot exam dates can find the official notice on the official website of the regional RRBs.
As per the official notice, the Computer-Based test for ALP will be held from November 3 to November 5, 2026. The exam shift details have not been shared on the notice yet.
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CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only. The marks of CBT-1 shall not be counted while preparing the final panel.
The CBT 1 exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked in the question paper for 75 marks. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. The minimum pass percentage for eligibility: UR & EWS - 40%, OBC (NCL) - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%.
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The exam city slip will be displayed to candidates 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The admit card will be available for download 4 days before the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.
RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule: How to check
All the registered candidates can check the exam schedule by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
- Click on RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The selection process will be conducted through CBT-1, CBT-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Negative marking of one-third mark for each incorrect answer will be applied in CBT-1 and CBT-2.
The post has been placed under Level-2 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix with an initial pay of ₹19,900 per month.
This recruitment drive will fill up 11127 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More