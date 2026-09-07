'6 saal jail me nahi seekhi': Sanjay Dutt refuses Maharashtra minister's 'speak Marathi' request on stage. Watch
Sanjay Dutt attended an event recently where he shared the stage with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
Actor Sanjay Dutt used his signature irreverent charm to avoid being caught off guard at a recent event in Mumbai. The actor was on stage with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday when the minister asked him to speak in Marathi. But the Bollywood star made a joke at his own expense and quickly deflected the topic.
Sanjay Dutt sidesteps minister’s Marathi request
In videos from the event circulating on social media, Sanjay and Sarnaik can be seen standing on the stage, with other dignitaries behind them. At one point, the minister says, “Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon (These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi).” This was in reference to Sarnaik’s department’s recent ruling that autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai need a functional understanding of Marathi phrases to continue to work in the city. This controversial ruling has ruffled feathers across the city. After a few laughs at that statement, the minister continued in Marathi, “ So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi.”
Sanjay Dutt then takes the mic and responds, “Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha. (I was in the Yervada Jail for six years, and even there I didn’t learn Marathi. I learnt a little).” The actor then put his arm around Sarnaik, calling him his old friend and brother, and added, “ Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain (I am grateful to Pratap bhai for calling me here. We go way back, almost 25 years).”
The internet reacts
There were polarising reactions to Sanjay Dutt’s candid admission on stage, with some praising the actor for how he handled the situation. “Only Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan can defy a minister like this and still smile,” chuckled one. Another added, “He ignored it with style.” Many others pointed out the irony that autorickshaw drivers in the city don’t have this option. “If only autowallahs could say this and avoid heavy fines too.”
Many, however, were disappointed that Sanjay couldn’t speak Marathi despite living in Maharashtra all his life. “Sanjay Dutt has been living in Mumbai for more than 50 years, and he himself says that even after spending 6 years in Yerwada Jail, he still couldn’t learn Marathi. And he openly admitted this in front of everyone, without any shame,” read one tweet.
Sanjay Dutt was most recently seen in the Arabic film 7 Dogs in a cameo. In the film, he shared the screen with Salman Khan. The film was a critical and commercial failure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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