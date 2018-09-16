Karan Johar tries (and fails) to teach son Yash table manners in adorable new pic

Karan Johar on Saturday shared a new picture of his son, Yash, thoroughly enjoying his meal. In an adorably winking caption, he wrote, ‘Table manners!’ Karan is known to share pictures and videos of his twins, Yash and Roohi, on his social media accounts.

In this new picture, we can see the blonde-haired baby, perched on his chair, making a mess with his food. He appears to have an apologetic look on his face, but one that also suggests that he just couldn’t help himself from smearing the formula all over his face and hands.

Karan, who has named his kids after dad Yash and mother Hiroo, in April shared a picture of his son with a framed picture of his dad, the late director Yash Johar, in the background. He had captioned it, “Namesakes in one frame!”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director announced the birth of his twins in 2017. They were born via surrogacy. Born prematurely, Yash and Roohi spent almost 50 days in the hospital. Karan had taken a long paternity leave to take care of his children.

Speaking about being a parent, Karan had earlier said, “I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it’s even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent.”

Karan will return to the director’s chair after a gap of three years with his period drama, Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. He is also producing Simmba with Ranveer and debutante Sara Ali Khan, Kalank with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia. He will also bring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s Tamil VFX extravaganza, 2.0, to Bollywood under his Dharma Productions banner.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 10:19 IST