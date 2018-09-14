Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser has the internet working full time, here are best memes

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser was released on September 13 in 3D and 2D. The film, directed by Shankar, is about Rajinikanth’s Chitti, the robot from Enthiran, who is brought back to fight a Crowman, played by Akshay Kumar. The villain has decided that technology is the reason for all of Earth’s troubles.

The teaser set up the fight between Chitti and the Crowman. The internet is now working hard to come up with memes and many of them, mostly targetting the Crowman, have sprung up on Twitter.

One user tweeted a snippet of the teaser showing phones being snatched from their owners and captioned it, “If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she’d do. #2Point0Teaser.”

Another person tweeted a picture of Chitti with multiple guns as he shoots at Crowman’s minions and captioned it, “Me protecting my phone from friends. #2Point0 #2Point0Teaser #2Point0MODE #2point0.”

See memes about 2.0 |

If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she'd do. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/YgNWb4ST5y — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

Sir musically users ke dimaag me kya chalta hai? pic.twitter.com/T4EM4Budzo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 13, 2018

sochta hu ki wo kya se kya ho gye

kitne masum the dekhte dekhte @akshaykumar #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/9Y8oySbeHt — SANTOSH⚡ (@SuperADianSP) September 13, 2018

The teaser has clocked 32 million views in 24 hours and the Tamil version alone has got 10 million views. Produced by Lyca, 2.0 is the costliest film to be made in India with a Rs 500 crore budget, which was mostly spent on VFX for the film. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson as a scientist/humanoid. The Rajinikanth- starrer is slated to release in November after a delay of over a year. Reportedly, the visual effects work took longer than anticipated. The makers have also announced that 2.0 would be the first Indian film to be shot in 3D.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 14:33 IST