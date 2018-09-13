2.0 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth fight it out in a CGI fest. Watch video

2.0 teaser has just landed and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are as much the stars of this epic film as its director Shankar and the CGI crew. For, more than the two stars, we see the special effects -- right from the first shot of birds circling a body hanging from a giant electricity tower to scenes straight out of Godzilla and other Hollywood monster movies.

Made at a massive cost of almost Rs 540 crore, the Robot sequel presents Rajinikanth as scientist Vaseegaran and Akshay as the antagonist Richard. However, the first takeaway from 2.0 teaser are its special effects.

In true Hollywood style, we see the shadow of a monster bird as it flies over skyscrapers. This is Akshay Kumar’s Richard, an eccentric scientist who transforms into the super villain Crow. Other than the silhouette of the bird, we see Akshay in one more shot of 2.0 teaser as the process of his transformation is underway -- the famous first look that leaked a few years ago.

Fighting Akshay is Rajinikanth as scientist Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti. As people and heir mobile phones become the target of this super villain, our superhero Chitti -- or maybe a thousand Chittis -- come together to fight this problem “beyond science”.

2.0 came with its own challenges. The film has been delayed twice due to the massive amount of CGI work needed on the film. Talking about the delays of the movie, Akshay Kumar recently told journalist Rajeev Masand, “Tell your cameraman to tilt at my hand, my fingers are crossed. I hope they release 2.0. It is a beautiful film and there is a lot in that film. I have not seen a single frame of 2.0 till now other than a few shots during dubbing.”

It is Rajinikanth’s Chitti vs Akshay Kumar’s Crow in 2.0 teaser.

A sequel of Shankar’s 2010 2010 blockbuster film Robot, 2.0 has been in the news for its high budget that can give competition to Hollywood successes such as Deadpool (2016) and X-Men (2000).

2.0 also stars Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. The film releases on November 29.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 09:23 IST