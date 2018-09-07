Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 gets new poster, trailer release date. Check out the details

There is great news for all you Rajinikanth fans. The superstar’s highly anticipated film, 2.0 has got a fierce new poster and release date for the trailer.

Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in the film, took to Twitter to share the news. “Prepare for #2Point0! Teaser out on September 13, 2018. @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies,” he wrote in his tweet. The busy poster shows a massive claw of an eagle, emerging from the side of a skyscraper. Doesn’t really make much sense but at least it’s something after months of silence regarding the movie.

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has joined the project after bringing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali to the north Indian audiences. He too shared a tweet about the movie. “The MEGA #2point0 teaser releases on the 13th of September!!!!,” he wrote in a tweet.

The MEGA #2point0 teaser releases on the 13th of September!!!!!💪👺🙏 pic.twitter.com/psVzPeF6pP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 7, 2018

2.0, a sequel to Rajinikanth hit sci-fi movie Enthiraan, has repeatedly been getting delayed for quite a while. The film has been postponed four times now from its initial schedule of December last year. The release date was first changed January 2018, but the makers further pushed it to April 2018. Further, two release dates were being speculated - Independence Day or Diwali weekend but 2.0 now has a new release date, November 29.

According to reports, the film was postponed owing to heavy VFX work involved. At least 11 studios from across the globe worked on the visual effects. At the film’s audio launch in Dubai, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan said that 2.0 is undoubtedly the most challenging project he ever worked on.

The film is directed by Shankar and also stars Amy Jackson.

