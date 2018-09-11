Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 sets history, made on a Rs 500 crore budget

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, directed by Shankar, is reportedly produced on the budget of $75 million, which is equivalent to Rs 500 crore. The film is a sequel to Shankar and Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and will see the Tamil superstar play the role of a scientist in the film. Shankar took to Twitter to share a poster, which announced 2.0 as “India’s first 75 million dollar VFX wonder.”

Shankar wrote in a tweet, “#2point0 is an effort unlimited of more than 3,000 technicians around the world. Teaser in 3 days!”

The teaser of the film will be released in 2D and 3D in theaters on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi. Bollywood producer Karan Johar, who is bringing the film to North Indian audiences, also took to Twitter and wrote, “2.0 marks the first ever 3D Teaser and you can watch it premiere at a PVR near you.”

Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans.Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time



I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE! @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/GMZzMb4diw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018

On the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, Akshay had also shared a character poster and written in a tweet, “Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!!!”

With music composed by AR Rahman, the film produced by Lyca Production is the most expensive film to be made in India. 2.0 is expected to release in November after a delay of over a year due to heavy use of time-consuming VFX.

