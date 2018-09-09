Humans beware! Akshay Kumar unveils scary new poster for Rajinikanth’s 2.0 on his birthday

Akshay Kumar on his 51st birthday on Sunday shared a new poster from his upcoming film, 2.0, in which he will play the antihero to Rajinikanth’s character.

“Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans,” Akshay wrote. “Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!”

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018

The poster shows Akshay with his arms raised in a scary pose, and his teeth barred in a terrifying expression. The actor will play Dr Richard in the long-delayed film, and he has said that his character is not an out-and-out villain. A source was quoted as saying, “Akshay is not a villain in 2.0. The costume and prosthetics suggest he plays a ferocious character. And he does! But Akshay’s Dr Richard is fighting for the right causes. He struggles against forces that have plundered and devastated the earth.”

The poster also reveals that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the film as a presenter. He previously helped bring the mammoth epic Baahubali series to Hindi speaking regions through his Dharma Productions banner. It has also been revealed that the film’s first teaser will be released on September 13.

Director Shankar’s 2.0 is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s hit sci-fi movie Enthiran, and has suffered numerous delays. The film has been postponed four times now from its initial release date of December, 2017. The release date was first changed to January 2018, but the makers further pushed it to April 2018. Two release dates were then speculated - Independence Day or Diwali weekend but 2.0 now has a new release date: November 29.

According to reports, the film was postponed owing to heavy VFX work involved. At least 11 studios from across the globe worked on the visual effects. At the film’s audio launch in Dubai, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan said that 2.0 is undoubtedly the most challenging project he ever worked on.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 17:22 IST