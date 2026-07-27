Kolkata, Kolkata Police on Monday apprehended two more persons in connection with the violence during a protest march against NEET paper leak, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16, a senior officer said. Two more held in Kolkata protest violence over NEET paper leak, police reconstruct crime scene

The two accused were apprehended from Garden Reach and Park Circus areas of the city, he said.

As part of the investigation, five of the arrested persons were taken to Dorina Crossing in Esplanade on Monday for reconstruction of the sequence of events, the officer said.

The accused were seen walking barefoot to the spot under police escort as investigators recreated the incident.

"The reconstruction was carried out to verify the sequence of events and ascertain the individual role of each accused. The investigation is progressing on the basis of evidence, including video footage, digital material and witness statements. More arrests will be made if further involvement is established," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Police identified the latest arrestees as 35-year-old Wakar Azam, a resident of the Karaya area in Park Circus, and 32-year-old Javed Akhtar of the Nadial police station area near Garden Reach. Investigators alleged that both had actively participated in the violence and vandalism during Friday's protest march.

Among the five accused taken to the spot for reconstruction was Mohammad Afroz, the officer said.

Afroz's name had earlier been mentioned by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on the floor of the Assembly while referring to those allegedly involved in the violence.

Four other accused were also present during the exercise, the policeman said, adding that the violence during the demonstration was premeditated.

The state government has claimed that at least 70 people identified in connection with the violence were neither students nor members of the Cockroach Janata Party , and had no direct link with the movement against the alleged NEET paper leak.

"The investigation is being carried out in a fair and impartial manner. We are identifying every individual who was involved in vandalism, assault or damage to public property. No one found responsible will be spared, irrespective of affiliation," the senior officer said.

The state government has invoked the recently enforced West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, in connection with the case.

Following the violence, the chief minister had warned of stringent action against those responsible under the new legislation.

The protest march had been called by the Students' Federation of India and other Left-backed student organisations to protest the NEET paper leak and demand the resignation of the Union education minister. The Cockroach Janata Party had also organised a separate gathering in the city.

Several journalists covering the protests were assaulted, with shoes and bottles hurled at them.

Alleged attempts were also made to attack police personnel deployed on duty, investigators said.

A total of seven FIRs have been registered at Hare Street and Entally police stations in connection with the violence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.