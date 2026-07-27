Spider-Man Brand New Day box office prediction: Tom Holland film to swing to $550 million start, biggest since Endgame
Spider-Man Brand New Day, the fourth solo Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, may earn over half a billion dollars in its opening weekend alone.
It was almost five years ago that Spider-Man: No Way Home broke box office records and set new benchmarks for any superhero film not titled Avengers. The film’s success gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe a launchpad for its expansion after the dual success of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now, in 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been entrusted with the task of saving a faltering and dying MCU, and give it the much-needed boost going into Avengers: Doomsday. And if the final projections are to be believed, Tom Holland’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is again destined to swing his way into the record books.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office prediction
In the first week of July, Deadline and Variety projected that Brand New Day would open at $180-190 million in North America. This was based on early tracking and interest in the title. Even this would have been the second-biggest Spider-Man opening behind only No Way Home’s $260 million start five years ago. But in the weeks since, a new trailer and rapid advance booking has increased the hype for the film. Global Box Office reported last week that following a ‘massive new spike’ in pre-sales over the weekend, Brand New Day is now projected to beat No Way Home.
As per the new projection, the film may end up raking in $300 million in North America in its opening weekend. This will give the film the second-biggest opening of all-time for Hollywood, behind only Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million debut. Even the conservative estimates give Brand New Day a $260 million start, level with No Way Home and bigger than Avengers: Infinity War ($257 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Internationally, Brand New Day is expected to replicate its success in North America and is projected to open in excess of $550 million worldwide. Only a handful of films have managed to earn over half a billion dollars in their opening weekend, and if Brand New Day manages this, it will be the biggest film opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland in his fourth solo outing as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. The film sees Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, struggle with being a superhero as his loved ones have forgotten him following the magic spell at the end of No Way Home. The film introduces Jon Bernthal's Punisher to the MCU and also marks Spider-Man and The Hulk's first on-screen tussle. Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres worldwide on July 31.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More