Petta: Rajinikanth’s next gets a title, takes you to church in motion poster

After much speculation, the title for Rajinikanth’s next project has finally been revealed. The Tamil superstar’s film has been titled Petta.

Film’s composer Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter to share the title of their next project and a motion poster for the movie. “#PETTA One and only Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth Feel the mass :) https://youtu.be/6QS5veNk-gI @karthiksubbaraj @dop_tirru #vijaysethupathi @trishtrashers @SimranbaggaOffc @Nawazuddin_s @sunpictures @sanjayragh,” he wrote in his tweet.

The motion poster takes us to a glitzy, neon church getting ransacked by Rajinikath brandishing a candelabra with a grin on his face. There is a piano with its keys flying in the air, a bunch of school supplies getting tossed around in Deadpool-esque slow motion while the credits get rolled. Watch it here:

The movie was officially announced in February. After the announcement, director Kartik Subbaraj took to Twitter and wrote: “Really can’t express my happiness in words. My most treasured dream come true moment. Thanks a lot Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures.”

In April, the makers announced that Vijay Sethupathi, who shares a long-standing relationship with Karthik Subbaraj, is also part of the project and will be seen in a crucial role. While it’s rumoured that he plays the antagonist, neither Vijay nor the makers have confirmed it.

In his latest interview to a Tamil daily, Vijay opened up about sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. Apparently, he revealed that he signed the project without even listening to the script, thanks to the relationship he shares with Karthik. He said that he didn’t worry about the story because he blindly trusts Karthik. On working alongside Rajinikanth, he said that he will learn from the 67-year-old star as a silent observer from the sets. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also joined the project as its antagonist.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 18:24 IST