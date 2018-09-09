Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: 10 pics that prove he is the fun dad and husband everyone loves

Akshay Kumar and his family celebrate a very special day on Sunday. The Bollywood actor turns 51 and, we are certain, his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara have something special planned for him. But in case you are feeling left out, we too have something for all his dearest fans.

Akshay’s rise to superstardom has been nothing short of miraculous and inspiring. He was born on September 9, 1967 in Amritsar as Rajiv Bhatia. He lived in Delhi, Mumbai and even in Bangkok where he learned martial arts while working as a chef and a waiter. After returning to India, he took up modelling and earned his first few roles in 1991.

He made his debut with Saugandh but was first signed for Deedar. He worked in several films for an entire year but his first big hit was 1992’s Khiladi which launched him as the action star and gave him a title that everyone still knows him by, Khiladi Kumar.

The next few years gave him hits like Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Suhaag and Elaan. He also starred in four more films in the Khiladi franchise, Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Paagal Hai and was applauded for his performance in Sangharsh and Jaanwar.

With the new millennium, he tried his hand at more out and out comedies like Hera Pheri, which is one of the most loved movies of his career. His other hit comedy movies are Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Singh Is King, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyya and more. He also starred in thrillers like Ajnabee and Aitraaz.

In the last five years, Akshay’s choice of movies has changed drastically. No more comedies or action, he is all about telling stories with a message for the betterment of the society. In the last two years, Akshay has done great work in movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Gold. However, his next few movies will see him play a villain in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and in Good News he will star with Kareena Kapoor Khan where they play a married couple trying for a baby.

But to celebrate his birthday, we bring you the Akshay Kumar you never see on the big screen. Here are 10 pictures of his family that will prove that no matter the success he achieves at work, family always comes first for him.

