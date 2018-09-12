2.0 teaser launch: Where to watch the 3D teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film

After delays and massive VFX work, India’s costliest film till date -- Shankar’s directorial 2.0 -- will be releasing its teaser this Thursday. The film starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumarhas been made at a reported cost of Rs 563 crore, which matches the budget of many Hollywood blockbusters. The teaser of this film is being launched on September 13, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi in select theatres in 3D. The makers of the film released a list of theatres in Tamil Nadu where the teaser can be watched in 3D and in 2D. Director Shankar also tweeted, “#2point0 teaser 1 day to go. 2.0 marks the first ever 3D Teaser and you can watch the premiere in a PVR & Sathyam theatre near you. Give a missed call on +91 9099949466 to book your free ticket.”

Karan Johar, who is presenting the Hindi version of the film, tweeted, “2.0 marks the first ever 3D Teaser and you can watch it premiere at a PVR near you. Give a missed call on 9099949466 to book your free ticket.”

Other than the PVR and Sathyam theatres, the teaser will also be screened at INOX, Kamala, Udhayam, AGS T Nagar, Mayajaal, Luxe Velachery, AGS OMR, AGS Villivakkam, INOX National, C3 Mamandur, Rohini Koyambedu, Rakki and Murugan Ambattur, Ganga complex Kolathur, Sri Vigneshwara Theatre Poonamallee, Sivasakthi Cinemas, GK Cinemas Porur, Bhagwati Poondamalli, Kasi Talkies Ashok Nagar, Jothi Theatre Parangi Malai in Chennai.

In Kanchiparam, the film will be screened at Babu and Karthikeyan, Meenakshi at Avadi and Rakki Cinemas in Tiruvallur. In Madurai, the teaser will be screened at Cini Priya Complex, Ganesh Cinema, Ambiga Cinemas, Tamil Jaya, Thangrikal, Mani Impala . In Trichy, the teaser will be screened in LA Cinemas and Sona. GV Complex in Thanjavur and Santhi Cinema and Vijay Theatres in Pudukkottai will also screen the teaser of 2.0.

For those of the audience who cannot go to the theatres, the teaser will be launched on Lyca Productions’ YouTube channel at 9 am.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions and was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore and has music composed by AR Rahman. The film also stars Amy Jackson as a humanoid, while Rajinikanth is expected to reprise the role of scientist Vaseegaran. The film is slated to release in November 2018.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 18:11 IST