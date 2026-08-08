From GPS tracking to SOS alerts, these kids smartwatches are worth considering during the Amazon sale

Kids smartwatches with GPS, calling and safety features are available at discounted prices during the sale. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Make your next Purchase at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Parents today are increasingly choosing kids smartwatches as a practical alternative to giving young children a smartphone. Many of these wearables offer useful safety features such as GPS location tracking, two way calling and SOS alerts while helping children stay connected. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a good opportunity to pick up a kids smartwatch at a lower price. Several models are available with discounts, making them more affordable for families planning a new purchase.

The Noise Junior Explorer 2 is designed to help parents stay connected with their children through 4G video calling, real-time GPS tracking and advanced safety features. Geofencing, SOS alerts and Google Maps location sharing offer extra peace of mind, while the IP68 rating improves durability. Families planning to shop during the Amazon Sale should consider this smartwatch for its balanced mix of communication and child safety features.

Specifications Display Colour touchscreen Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features GPS tracking, geofencing, SOS alerts Calling Two-way video and voice calling Durability IP68 water resistance

BUDGET FRIENDLY 2. Boat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The boAt Wanderer Smart is built for younger users with 4G calling, GPS tracking and parental controls in a colourful, child-friendly design. Parents can monitor their child's location, create safe zones and communicate through voice or video calls. Emergency SOS further improves safety during travel or school hours. During the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is expected to be one of the popular choices for families.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch touchscreen Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features GPS tracking, geofencing, SOS Calling Two-way video and voice calling Controls Parental controls

Sekyo Magic Pro combines child safety features with fun additions like games and a habit coach. Parents can monitor live GPS location, review travel history and communicate through video calls or family chat. The smartwatch also includes fitness tracking and parental controls for better supervision. If you are looking for affordable options during the Amazon Sale, this model is worth considering.

Specifications Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features Live GPS, route history, parental controls Calling Video calling and family chat Extra features Games, pedometer, habit coach Compatibility Android and iOS app support

SPIKY's Android-based kids smartwatch focuses on communication and security with built-in Jarvis AI, GPS tracking and 4G video calling. The large battery helps reduce charging frequency, while SOS support and water resistance make it suitable for daily use. It is designed for children between four and fourteen years of age. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this smartwatch may receive attractive Amazon Sale discounts.

Specifications Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features GPS tracking, SOS Battery 800mAh Calling Video calling Durability Water-resistant design

The imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 offers reliable GPS tracking, 4G calling and strong parental controls inside a durable, water-resistant design. It supports both video and voice calls, helping families stay connected throughout the day. SOS functionality and location monitoring further improve child safety. Buyers looking for trusted kids' smartwatches during the Amazon Sale should keep this model on their shortlist.

Specifications Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features GPS tracking, SOS, parental controls Calling Video and voice calling Durability IPX8 water resistance Display Colour touchscreen

The imoo Z1 provides essential communication and safety tools including HD video calling, real-time GPS tracking, safe zones and class mode to minimise distractions during school hours. Family chat keeps parents connected while the water-resistant design improves durability. If you are planning to buy a kids smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this model offers a balanced feature set for everyday use.

Specifications Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features GPS tracking, safe zones, SOS Calling HD video calling Special features Class mode, family chat Durability Water-resistant

The imoo Watch Phone Z7 is a premium kids smartwatch that combines HD video calling with accurate GPS tracking and detailed location history. Parents can review up to 14 days of movement records, while IPX8 waterproofing adds protection during outdoor activities. The smartwatch is designed to improve communication without compromising child safety. Expect attractive offers during the Amazon Sale if you are planning to upgrade.

Specifications Connectivity 4G SIM support Safety features GPS tracking, 14-day location history Calling HD video and voice calling Durability IPX8 waterproof Display Colour touchscreen

How to choose the right kids smartwatch Choose a model with accurate GPS tracking if real time location is your top priority.

Check whether the smartwatch supports 4G calling or SIM connectivity for voice calls.

Look for an SOS button that allows children to quickly contact parents during emergencies.

Pick a smartwatch with good battery life so it lasts through school hours and outdoor activities.

Make sure the watch is comfortable to wear, durable and offers water resistance for everyday use.

Check whether the companion app is compatible with your Android or iPhone. Kids smartwatches specification comparison

Kids Smartwatch Connectivity Calling Safety Features Noise Junior Explorer 2 4G SIM Two-way video and voice GPS, Geofencing, SOS boAt Wanderer Smart 4G SIM Two-way video and voice GPS, Geofencing, SOS Sekyo Magic Pro 4G SIM Video calling GPS, Route History, Parental Controls SPIKY Android 4G 4G SIM Video calling GPS, SOS imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 4G SIM Video and voice calling GPS, SOS, Parental Controls imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch 4G SIM HD video calling GPS, Safe Zones, SOS imoo Watch Phone Z7 4G SIM HD video and voice calling GPS, 14-day Location History

FAQs Is the Amazon Great Freedom Sale a good time to buy a kids smartwatch? The sale includes discounts on several kids smartwatches along with attractive pricing on popular models. Do kids smartwatches require a SIM card? Some models need a SIM card for calling and location services, while others work through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Can parents track their child's location? Many kids smartwatches include GPS tracking that lets parents view the child's location through a companion app. Are kids smartwatches suitable for school-going children? Many models are designed for younger children and offer communication and safety features without providing the distractions of a smartphone. What features should I prioritise in a kids smartwatch? GPS tracking, two way calling, an SOS button, reliable battery life and a durable design are among the most useful features to consider.