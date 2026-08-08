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    From GPS tracking to SOS alerts, these kids smartwatches are worth considering during the Amazon sale

    Looking for a smartwatch for your child? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts on kids smartwatches with GPS tracking, calling and SOS features.

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 12:01:17 IST
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    Our Picks

    Top deal

    Budget friendly

    Android powered

    Flagship features

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Top deal

    Noise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)View Details...

    ₹5,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Budget friendly

    Boat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)View Details...

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹1,000x 6 months₹5,999
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    sekyo Magic Pro (SmartChoice) 4G Smart Watch for Kids | Video Call, Live GPS Location, Family Chat, Parent Control App, History Route, Pedometer, Games, Habit Coach | Smartwatch for Kids/Boys/GirlsView Details...

    ₹6,819

    ...
    Check Offers

    Android powered

    SPIKY Android 4G Video Calling Kids Smartwatch with Built in Jarvis AI | GPS Location Tracking | SOS, Water Resistant, 800 mah Super Battery | Suitable for 4 to 14 Years KidsView Details...

    ₹7,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 – Smart Watch with GPS Tracker, 4G Video & Voice Calls, Advanced Parental Controls, Durable Quality with IPX8 Water Resistance, SOS, Gift for Kids (Green)View Details...

    ₹9,490

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Kids smartwatches with GPS, calling and safety features are available at discounted prices during the sale.
    Kids smartwatches with GPS, calling and safety features are available at discounted prices during the sale.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Parents today are increasingly choosing kids smartwatches as a practical alternative to giving young children a smartphone. Many of these wearables offer useful safety features such as GPS location tracking, two way calling and SOS alerts while helping children stay connected.

    The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a good opportunity to pick up a kids smartwatch at a lower price. Several models are available with discounts, making them more affordable for families planning a new purchase.

    The Noise Junior Explorer 2 is designed to help parents stay connected with their children through 4G video calling, real-time GPS tracking and advanced safety features. Geofencing, SOS alerts and Google Maps location sharing offer extra peace of mind, while the IP68 rating improves durability. Families planning to shop during the Amazon Sale should consider this smartwatch for its balanced mix of communication and child safety features.

    Specifications

    Display
    Colour touchscreen
    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    GPS tracking, geofencing, SOS alerts
    Calling
    Two-way video and voice calling
    Durability
    IP68 water resistance

    BUDGET FRIENDLY

    2. Boat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)

    Loading Suggestions...
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    The boAt Wanderer Smart is built for younger users with 4G calling, GPS tracking and parental controls in a colourful, child-friendly design. Parents can monitor their child's location, create safe zones and communicate through voice or video calls. Emergency SOS further improves safety during travel or school hours. During the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is expected to be one of the popular choices for families.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.4-inch touchscreen
    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    GPS tracking, geofencing, SOS
    Calling
    Two-way video and voice calling
    Controls
    Parental controls

    Sekyo Magic Pro combines child safety features with fun additions like games and a habit coach. Parents can monitor live GPS location, review travel history and communicate through video calls or family chat. The smartwatch also includes fitness tracking and parental controls for better supervision. If you are looking for affordable options during the Amazon Sale, this model is worth considering.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    Live GPS, route history, parental controls
    Calling
    Video calling and family chat
    Extra features
    Games, pedometer, habit coach
    Compatibility
    Android and iOS app support

    SPIKY's Android-based kids smartwatch focuses on communication and security with built-in Jarvis AI, GPS tracking and 4G video calling. The large battery helps reduce charging frequency, while SOS support and water resistance make it suitable for daily use. It is designed for children between four and fourteen years of age. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this smartwatch may receive attractive Amazon Sale discounts.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    GPS tracking, SOS
    Battery
    800mAh
    Calling
    Video calling
    Durability
    Water-resistant design

    The imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 offers reliable GPS tracking, 4G calling and strong parental controls inside a durable, water-resistant design. It supports both video and voice calls, helping families stay connected throughout the day. SOS functionality and location monitoring further improve child safety. Buyers looking for trusted kids' smartwatches during the Amazon Sale should keep this model on their shortlist.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    GPS tracking, SOS, parental controls
    Calling
    Video and voice calling
    Durability
    IPX8 water resistance
    Display
    Colour touchscreen

    The imoo Z1 provides essential communication and safety tools including HD video calling, real-time GPS tracking, safe zones and class mode to minimise distractions during school hours. Family chat keeps parents connected while the water-resistant design improves durability. If you are planning to buy a kids smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this model offers a balanced feature set for everyday use.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    GPS tracking, safe zones, SOS
    Calling
    HD video calling
    Special features
    Class mode, family chat
    Durability
    Water-resistant

    The imoo Watch Phone Z7 is a premium kids smartwatch that combines HD video calling with accurate GPS tracking and detailed location history. Parents can review up to 14 days of movement records, while IPX8 waterproofing adds protection during outdoor activities. The smartwatch is designed to improve communication without compromising child safety. Expect attractive offers during the Amazon Sale if you are planning to upgrade.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G SIM support
    Safety features
    GPS tracking, 14-day location history
    Calling
    HD video and voice calling
    Durability
    IPX8 waterproof
    Display
    Colour touchscreen

    How to choose the right kids smartwatch

    • Choose a model with accurate GPS tracking if real time location is your top priority.
    • Check whether the smartwatch supports 4G calling or SIM connectivity for voice calls.
    • Look for an SOS button that allows children to quickly contact parents during emergencies.
    • Pick a smartwatch with good battery life so it lasts through school hours and outdoor activities.
    • Make sure the watch is comfortable to wear, durable and offers water resistance for everyday use.
    • Check whether the companion app is compatible with your Android or iPhone.

    Kids smartwatches specification comparison

    Kids SmartwatchConnectivityCallingSafety Features
    Noise Junior Explorer 24G SIMTwo-way video and voiceGPS, Geofencing, SOS
    boAt Wanderer Smart4G SIMTwo-way video and voiceGPS, Geofencing, SOS
    Sekyo Magic Pro4G SIMVideo callingGPS, Route History, Parental Controls
    SPIKY Android 4G4G SIMVideo callingGPS, SOS
    imoo Kids Phone Watch Z14G SIMVideo and voice callingGPS, SOS, Parental Controls
    imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch4G SIMHD video callingGPS, Safe Zones, SOS
    imoo Watch Phone Z74G SIMHD video and voice callingGPS, 14-day Location History

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    FAQs
    The sale includes discounts on several kids smartwatches along with attractive pricing on popular models.
    Some models need a SIM card for calling and location services, while others work through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
    Many kids smartwatches include GPS tracking that lets parents view the child's location through a companion app.
    Many models are designed for younger children and offer communication and safety features without providing the distractions of a smartphone.
    GPS tracking, two way calling, an SOS button, reliable battery life and a durable design are among the most useful features to consider.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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