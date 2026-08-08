From GPS tracking to SOS alerts, these kids smartwatches are worth considering during the Amazon sale
Looking for a smartwatch for your child? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts on kids smartwatches with GPS tracking, calling and SOS features.
Our Picks
Top deal
Budget friendly
Android powered
Flagship features
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Top dealNoise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)View Details
₹5,999
Budget friendlyBoat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)View Details
Unlock Personalized
₹1,000x 6 months₹5,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
sekyo Magic Pro (SmartChoice) 4G Smart Watch for Kids | Video Call, Live GPS Location, Family Chat, Parent Control App, History Route, Pedometer, Games, Habit Coach | Smartwatch for Kids/Boys/GirlsView Details
₹6,819
Android poweredSPIKY Android 4G Video Calling Kids Smartwatch with Built in Jarvis AI | GPS Location Tracking | SOS, Water Resistant, 800 mah Super Battery | Suitable for 4 to 14 Years KidsView Details
₹7,499
imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 – Smart Watch with GPS Tracker, 4G Video & Voice Calls, Advanced Parental Controls, Durable Quality with IPX8 Water Resistance, SOS, Gift for Kids (Green)View Details
₹9,490
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Parents today are increasingly choosing kids smartwatches as a practical alternative to giving young children a smartphone. Many of these wearables offer useful safety features such as GPS location tracking, two way calling and SOS alerts while helping children stay connected.
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a good opportunity to pick up a kids smartwatch at a lower price. Several models are available with discounts, making them more affordable for families planning a new purchase.
TOP DEAL
1. Noise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)
The Noise Junior Explorer 2 is designed to help parents stay connected with their children through 4G video calling, real-time GPS tracking and advanced safety features. Geofencing, SOS alerts and Google Maps location sharing offer extra peace of mind, while the IP68 rating improves durability. Families planning to shop during the Amazon Sale should consider this smartwatch for its balanced mix of communication and child safety features.
Specifications
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. Boat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The boAt Wanderer Smart is built for younger users with 4G calling, GPS tracking and parental controls in a colourful, child-friendly design. Parents can monitor their child's location, create safe zones and communicate through voice or video calls. Emergency SOS further improves safety during travel or school hours. During the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is expected to be one of the popular choices for families.
Specifications
3. sekyo Magic Pro (SmartChoice) 4G Smart Watch for Kids | Video Call, Live GPS Location, Family Chat, Parent Control App, History Route, Pedometer, Games, Habit Coach | Smartwatch for Kids/Boys/Girls
Sekyo Magic Pro combines child safety features with fun additions like games and a habit coach. Parents can monitor live GPS location, review travel history and communicate through video calls or family chat. The smartwatch also includes fitness tracking and parental controls for better supervision. If you are looking for affordable options during the Amazon Sale, this model is worth considering.
Specifications
ANDROID POWERED
4. SPIKY Android 4G Video Calling Kids Smartwatch with Built in Jarvis AI | GPS Location Tracking | SOS, Water Resistant, 800 mah Super Battery | Suitable for 4 to 14 Years Kids
SPIKY's Android-based kids smartwatch focuses on communication and security with built-in Jarvis AI, GPS tracking and 4G video calling. The large battery helps reduce charging frequency, while SOS support and water resistance make it suitable for daily use. It is designed for children between four and fourteen years of age. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this smartwatch may receive attractive Amazon Sale discounts.
Specifications
5. imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 – Smart Watch with GPS Tracker, 4G Video & Voice Calls, Advanced Parental Controls, Durable Quality with IPX8 Water Resistance, SOS, Gift for Kids (Green)
The imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1 offers reliable GPS tracking, 4G calling and strong parental controls inside a durable, water-resistant design. It supports both video and voice calls, helping families stay connected throughout the day. SOS functionality and location monitoring further improve child safety. Buyers looking for trusted kids' smartwatches during the Amazon Sale should keep this model on their shortlist.
Specifications
6. imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch | 4G Video Calling | Real-Time GPS Tracking | SIM Supported | HD Camera | SOS Emergency | Class Mode | Family Chat | Safe Zones | Water Resistant | Pink
The imoo Z1 provides essential communication and safety tools including HD video calling, real-time GPS tracking, safe zones and class mode to minimise distractions during school hours. Family chat keeps parents connected while the water-resistant design improves durability. If you are planning to buy a kids smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this model offers a balanced feature set for everyday use.
Specifications
FLAGSHIP FEATURES
7. imoo Watch Phone Z7, 4G Smart Watch for Kids with Real-Time HD Video & Phone Call, Smart Watch for Girls with GPS Location and 14-Day History, Smartwatch for Boys with IPX8 Waterproof (Blue)
The imoo Watch Phone Z7 is a premium kids smartwatch that combines HD video calling with accurate GPS tracking and detailed location history. Parents can review up to 14 days of movement records, while IPX8 waterproofing adds protection during outdoor activities. The smartwatch is designed to improve communication without compromising child safety. Expect attractive offers during the Amazon Sale if you are planning to upgrade.
Specifications
How to choose the right kids smartwatch
- Choose a model with accurate GPS tracking if real time location is your top priority.
- Check whether the smartwatch supports 4G calling or SIM connectivity for voice calls.
- Look for an SOS button that allows children to quickly contact parents during emergencies.
- Pick a smartwatch with good battery life so it lasts through school hours and outdoor activities.
- Make sure the watch is comfortable to wear, durable and offers water resistance for everyday use.
- Check whether the companion app is compatible with your Android or iPhone.
Kids smartwatches specification comparison
|Kids Smartwatch
|Connectivity
|Calling
|Safety Features
|Noise Junior Explorer 2
|4G SIM
|Two-way video and voice
|GPS, Geofencing, SOS
|boAt Wanderer Smart
|4G SIM
|Two-way video and voice
|GPS, Geofencing, SOS
|Sekyo Magic Pro
|4G SIM
|Video calling
|GPS, Route History, Parental Controls
|SPIKY Android 4G
|4G SIM
|Video calling
|GPS, SOS
|imoo Kids Phone Watch Z1
|4G SIM
|Video and voice calling
|GPS, SOS, Parental Controls
|imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch
|4G SIM
|HD video calling
|GPS, Safe Zones, SOS
|imoo Watch Phone Z7
|4G SIM
|HD video and voice calling
|GPS, 14-day Location History
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More