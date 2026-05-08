Don’t wait! Samsung, Redmi, and Lenovo tablets hit record low prices in Amazon Summer Sale

Buying a tablet that has a vibrant display that is visible under the sun and works smoothly without a lag shouldn't break the bank. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to wherein a price drop or discount offers make the tablet that you want to buy more accessible, the Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. This sale is now officially open to all and it promises discounts of up to 70% on the purchase of tablets. Whether you need a crisp screen for attending online classes or a lag-free device for entertainment and work, these offers solve the "quality vs. cost" struggle for you. But before we take you through our top recommendations, let's take a look at the offers that you can use to maximise savings or simply get the device that you want to buy. The Amazon Summer Sale went live on May 8. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Banking offers available at Amazon Summer Sale 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions

Exchange bonus of up to ₹ 33,500

33,500 No-cost EMI option

Cashback of up to ₹ 2,000 on payments made via Amazon Pay Balance Best tablets with maximum discounts on Amazon Summer Sale

The Redmi Pad 2 comes with a sleek metal-body design that feels premium and comfortable to hold for long study sessions, streaming, or casual gaming. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and its Wet Touch feature further improve usability during extended usage, especially during long gaming sessions. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor that is ideal for multitasking performance and a massive 9000mAh battery, that lets you work and play all day. It runs HyperOS 2 that brings useful AI-powered features and cross-device connectivity enhancements. One of the biggest highlights of this tablet is its support for the Redmi Smart Pen, which enables handwriting recognition, sketching, and creative tasks. This tablet is suitable for designers and working professionals and it is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹14,500. Buyers can maximise savings using additional banking offers, cashback offers and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K display, 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra octa-core processor Storage Up to 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB Battery 9000mAh battery with 15W charging Reasons to buy Good display quality Good sound quality Premium built Reason to avoid Average battery life Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet to be a good value for money with excellent sound quality and display. They consider it suitable for study purposes. However, its battery and performance have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and audio performance.

2. Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a sleek metal-body design with a slim profile that gives it a premium and modern look. It has a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate that delivers sharp visuals, fluid scrolling, and an immersive viewing experience, especially during gaming. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, which makes it ideal for gaming and AI-intensive workloads. It bundles the Pen Plus stylus, which makes the tablet ideal for designers, gamers and working professionals. It is backed by a massive 10200mAh battery and it gets 45W fast charging support for extended work and gaming sessions sessions. This tablet is ideal for gamers and working professionals. It is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,000 along with cashback offer, a no-cost EMI option and banking discount to the buyers.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K display, 144Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Battery 10200mAh battery with 45W fast charging Reasons to buy Good display quality Good sound quality Premium built Excellent performance Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its performance, noting it runs smoothly with heavy apps and handles tasks without lag, while also appreciating its value for money. The display has also received positive feedback for its excellent picture clarity and 3K resolution. However, its battery has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with a beautiful ultra-slim metal-body design that delivers a premium appeal. It comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and nano-texture anti-glare technology that makes it ideal to be used under the sun, which in turn makes up for a more versatile experience. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which when combined with UFS 4.1 storage delivers a smooth multitasking experience and a lag-free performance, especially during demanding tasks. It's massive 9200mAh battery paired with 45W turbo charging ensures long-lasting usage throughout the day. This tablet also features support for the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Xiaomi Focus Keyboard, making it ideal for note-taking, sketching, content creation. This tablet is ideal for working professionals who are looking for a versatile machine that they can use to read, design, play games on sometimes and run AI intensive workloads. It is available an exchange bonus of up to ₹33,300, no-cost EMI option, and cashback offers during the Amazon Summer Sale. Display: 11.2-inch 3.2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Storage: Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage Battery: 9200mAh battery with 45W turbo charging Pros Good display quality Premium design Excellent performance Cons Accessories are sold separately

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Storage Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage Battery 9200mAh battery with 45W turbo charging Reasons to buy Good display quality Premium design Excellent performance Reason to avoid Accessories are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet's build quality premium and consider it good value for money. They also praise its performance. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, its premium design and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ comes with a refined metal-body with a slim profile, which gives it a premium appeal. It comes with an 11-inch WUXGA display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for watching shows and movies on various OTT platform. It also makes up for a fluid scrolling and gaming experience. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 processor, which makes multitasking, streaming, and everyday productivity tasks easy for this tablet. This tablet also comes with integrated AI-powered features such as Google Gemini support, Circle to Search, and enhanced multitasking capabilities, which is particualry useful for working professionals. It comes with a 7,040mAh large battery with 25W fast charging support for all-day usage. While this tablet does not include S Pen support, it supports external keyboard accessories for productivity-focused usage. It is ideal for working professionals and those who are looking for an entertainment device. It gets an exchange bonus of up to ₹22,000 along with a cashback offer and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 11-inch WUXGA TFT display, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Storage Up to 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB Battery 7040mAh battery with 25W fast charging Reasons to buy Premium design Excellent performance Reason to avoid No S-Pen support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tablet's display superb and appreciate its smooth performance for daily use. They consider it a good value for money buy. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its overall performance.

The Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M features a sleek metal-body that gives it a premium and modern appeal. It comes with an 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display that delivers sharp visuals and immersive viewing. This beast is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which delivers a smooth everyday performance, especially for browsing and light gaming. One of the biggest highlights of this tablet is its bundled productivity ecosystem, which includes support for an active stylus, detachable keyboard, and smart flip cover. It is backed by a 7,400mAh battery that provides a day-long run. You can forget your smartphone with this tablet as it comes with 4G LTE connectivity. It is suitable for students, professionals, and casual users and it available with a cashback offer of up to ₹19,000 on the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications Display 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness Processor Mediatek Helio G99 Storage Up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB Battery 7400mAh battery with 18W fast charging Reasons to buy Good display quality Value for money buy Premium built Excellent performance Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tablet's keyboard and pen combo to be a great deal and appreciate its display quality. Buyers have also appreciated its performance. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its overall performance and bright display.

The OnePlus Pad Lite features a sleek metal-body design with a slim chassis with a premium appeal. It sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, which makes it ideal to be used under the sun. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor that delivers reliable performance for multitasking and daily usage. This tablet comes with Hi-Res Audio-certified quad speakers for an enhanced entertainment experience. It comes with a massive 9340mAh battery for all-day usage. This tablet also supports accessories like folio covers and third-party stylus options. This tablet is ideal for students and casual productivity users. It is available with a cashback offer of up to ₹16,000 along with a no-cost EMI option and a cashback offer.

Specifications Display 11-inch LCD display, 1920 × 1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core processor Storage Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage Battery 9340mAh battery with 33W fast charging Reasons to buy Good sound quality Long battery life Excellent performance Reason to avoid Limited Gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet offers good value for money and praise its performance. The display and sound quality have received positive feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its overall performance. Top 3 features of top tablets during Amazon Summer Sale

NAME DISPLAY SIZE STORAGE SPACE BATTERY Redmi Pad 2 11-inch 2.5K display 256GB 9,000mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus 12.7-inch 3K display 256GB 10,200mAh Xiaomi Pad 8 12.7-inch 3K display 256GB 10,200mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11-inch WUXGA TFT display 256GB 7,040mAh acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display 256GB 7,400mAh OnePlus Pad Lite 11-inch LCD display 128GB 9,340mAh

FAQs for buying tablets during the Amazon Summer Sale When did the Amazon Summer Sale start? The Amazon Summer Sale began on May 8. What is the ideal tablet size for students and everyday use in India? Most buyers prefer 10-inch to 11-inch tablets because they offer a good balance between portability and screen space. How much RAM is enough for a tablet? For basic usage like streaming and browsing, 4GB RAM is sufficient. However, 6GB or 8GB RAM is recommended. How much storage should I choose in a tablet? A 128GB storage variant is considered ideal for most users in India. Which tablet brands offer the best after-sales service in India? Brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and OnePlus are generally considered reliable for software updates and service support in India.