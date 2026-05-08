Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 goes live with discounts across top electronics, gadgets and appliances
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live with deals on ACs, refrigerators, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, earphones, smartwatches and more.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W0, White)View Details
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)View Details
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)View Details
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
ASUS Vivobook 16, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-13420H,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Backlit Keyboard,Office 2024,Silver,1.88 kg,X1605VA-SH1952WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹61,990
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now officially live, bringing major discounts across appliances, gadgets and everyday tech products. From ACs and refrigerators to laptops, tablets, smart TVs and wearables, the sale covers almost every popular category buyers wait for through the year. With bank offers, exchange deals and limited-time discounts now active, this is one of the biggest opportunities to upgrade your home, entertainment and personal tech setup without stretching your budget too much.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Bank offers and extra savings in Amazon Sale 2026
- Up to 10% instant discount on bank cards: Select credit card and EMI transactions can unlock additional savings during Amazon Sale 2026
- No Cost EMI options: Expensive gadgets and appliances can be purchased in easy monthly instalments without extra interest
- Exchange offers on old products: Trade in older appliances, phones or laptops to reduce the final price further
- Extra cashback with Amazon Pay cards: Eligible users can receive cashback benefits on top of existing sale discounts
- Prime member benefits: Early access deals, faster delivery and exclusive offers add more value during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
Top deals from Amazon Summer Sale 2026
AC deals up to 55% off in Amazon Sale 2026
The Amazon Sale 2026 brings attractive discounts on air conditioners across budget and premium categories. Buyers can find inverter ACs, smart cooling features and energy-efficient models at lower prices. With summer demand rising, these offers make it easier to upgrade home cooling without overspending during the ongoing sale.
Refrigerator offers up to 50% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
Refrigerators are seeing notable price drops in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 across single-door, double-door and side-by-side models. From compact options to large-capacity units for families, there are multiple choices available. Added bank offers and exchange discounts further improve the overall value during the sale.
Washing machine deals up to 60% off in Amazon Sale 2026
The Amazon Sale 2026 includes discounts on fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines from major brands. Buyers can explore front-load and top-load models with smart wash programmes and energy-saving features. These offers make home appliance upgrades much more affordable during the live sale event.
Smart TV offers up to 65% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
Smart TVs remain one of the biggest highlights of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, with offers across HD, Full HD and 4K models. Buyers can find large-screen TVs, gaming-ready displays and streaming-focused options at reduced prices. Combined bank discounts make these deals even more appealing.
Laptop deals up to 40% off in Amazon Sale 2026
The Amazon Sale 2026 introduces major savings on laptops designed for work, studies and everyday multitasking. Thin-and-light notebooks, premium ultrabooks and performance-focused devices are all part of the sale. EMI and exchange offers further reduce the effective price on select models.
Gaming laptop offers up to 35% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
Gaming laptops are getting strong discounts during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, making high-performance hardware more accessible. Buyers can expect deals on laptops with dedicated graphics cards, high-refresh-rate displays and newer processors. These offers are likely to attract gamers looking for an upgrade.
Tablet deals up to 70% off in Amazon Sale 2026
Tablets are also part of Amazon Sale 2026 with offers across entertainment, productivity and student-focused devices. Buyers can find deals on compact tablets, stylus-supported models and premium large-screen options. Added sale benefits make these devices more affordable for daily use and media consumption.
Smartwatch deals up to 80% off in Amazon Sale 2026
Smartwatches are available with heavy discounts in Amazon Sale 2026 across fitness-focused and premium wearable categories. Buyers can explore models with health tracking, Bluetooth calling and AMOLED displays at lower prices. Combined sale offers make this a good time to upgrade wearable tech.
Earphone offers up to 75% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
Wireless earbuds and neckband earphones are seeing major discounts in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Buyers looking for better sound quality, long battery life and noise cancellation can explore multiple options across price segments. These audio deals are among the most aggressive in the sale.
Microwave oven deals up to 60% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
Microwave ovens are also part of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 with discounts across solo, grill and convection models. Buyers can find compact options for quick heating as well as feature-rich models for baking and grilling. With bank offers and exchange benefits available, kitchen upgrades become more affordable during the live sale.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More