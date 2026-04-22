Best touchscreen laptops in India right now (April 2026): Top picks for work, study and more

Touchscreen laptops are no longer a luxury device. In the recent time, they have become a smarter choice for everyday use offering performance, flexibility and convenience. Whether you are taking notes in class, working on presentations, designing images, creating videos or simply browsing, the ability to tap, swipe, and interact directly with your screen makes everything feel faster, more intuitive and more natural. These laptops run Windows Home 11. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less The best touchscreen laptops combine powerful performance with flexible designs like 2-in-1 convertibles, letting you switch between laptop and tablet modes effortlessly. Many touchscreen laptop models now also offer stylus support along with longer battery life—making them ideal for productivity and long-term usage. That said, picking a touchscreen laptop isn't as simple as picking a laptop with a touchscreen panel, a reliable processor and a decent battery size. There are four major factors that users must consider before zeroing down a device that they purchase. Factors to consider while buying a touchscreen laptop - First and the most important factor to consider is resolution. A high resolution panel enhances clarity and comes in handy when the device is being used for productivity-related use-cases. Look for Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Creative professionals should consider 4K UHD or OLED panels that offer better colour accuracy compared to regular touchscreen models. - The second factor to consider is brightness. Look for displays with high peak brightness. A peak brightness of at least 300 nits is necessary to combat reflections on glossy panels. - Hinge design is another factor to consider while buying a touchscreen laptop. You can choose between 2-in-1 and clamshell design: clamshell design is sturdier but 2-in-1 design is more versatile. - Lastly battery life. Touchscreen laptops generally drain battery faster than regular laptops. So, look for laptops with energy-efficient processors, such as Intel's Core Ultra that utilise AI to manage power more intelligently. So, if you are looking for a touchscreen laptop that you can use for study and work, I have curated a list of the best touchscreen laptops in April 2026 for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of laptops, both regular ones and touchscreen models and AIOs, read a bunch of Reddit posts on the factors that make touchscreen technology more efficient and, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon. Best touchscreen laptops (April 2026) in India

The Microsoft Surface Pro features a sleek, ultra-light 2-in-1 design that seamlessly transitions between a tablet and a laptop. It comes with a magnesium build, an adjustable kickstand, and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen that is optimised for stylus input. It is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor that is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It supports Windows 11 with Copilot features, which makes multitasking smoother. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life, high-resolution cameras, and detachable keyboard support.

Specifications Display 12–inch PixelSense touchscreen, up to 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon X Plus RAM 16GB RAM Storage 512GB OS Windows 11 Battery 38.8Whr Camera 10MP rear camera, HD front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Reasons to buy Premium build with lightweight design Excellent display Strong performance Reason to avoid Keyboard and accessories often sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its versatility and premium feel. They also appreciate its portability and strong battery life. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this touchscreen laptop for its touch input, stylus support, and flexible usage modes.

2. Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 16" WUXGA+ Display with Touchscreen | 24Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PC Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 is a sleek and ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop that is designed for versatility. It features a lightweight aluminium chassis with a 360-degree hinge, which allows seamless switching between laptop and tablet modes. It comes with a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen that delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals and is ideal for creatives and binge-watchers. This laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) that is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It offers up to 24 hours of battery life, and supports S Pen stylus. Additionally, it supports Natural Language Search, wherein the AI understands natural language and this understanding can be used for searching files and folders among other things.

Specifications Display 16-inch WUXGA+ LCD touchscreen display Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD OS Windows 11 Home Battery 61.2Whr Camera HD webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, USB-C, Thunderbolt support Reasons to buy Stunning display Lightweight design Good thermal management Reason to avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its vivid display, and flexibility of the 360-degree hinge. Many highlight its portability and smooth performance for work and entertainment. However, its speakers have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Choose the Galaxy Book5 360 if you want a high-end touchscreen laptop with tablet-like flexibility.

The HP touchscreen laptop features a slim, modern design with a micro-edge Full HD touchscreen that enhances interactivity and offers viewing comfort. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor that is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage with integrated graphics that is designed to handle everyday computing tasks like browsing, office work, and video calls with ease. The system integrates speakers, webcam, and connectivity into a single unit, making it ideal for home and office use. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life and it has received 3.9 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

Specifications Display 14-inch 2.8K OLED, IMAX-enhanced display Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125U RAM 16GB Storage Space 512GB SSD OS Windows 11 Home Battery 59Whr Camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Good display quality Smooth performance Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average hinge

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the clean design, vibrant display and great performance. However, its hinge has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 features a sleek and light design with Quiet Blue finish that ideal for everyday productivity. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen that enhances usability for work and entertainment. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor that is paired with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, that deliver smooth multitasking performance. It's special features include a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, webcam privacy shutter, and Microsoft Office suite add convenience. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 42Wh Camera 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, HDMI, multiple USB-A ports Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money buy Good performance Reason to avoid Average battery life Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers largely praise the laptop for its value-for-money proposition, build quality and its speed. However, its battery life and sound quality have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 features a sleek, minimal design with solid everyday performance. It features a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with anti-glare coating, which offers sharp visuals and better vertical workspace for productivity. It is powered by Intel Core i5 13420H processor that is paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with a privacy shutter, full-size keyboard, and support for Lenovo Digital Pen 2. It comes with a 57Whr battery with a rapid charge feature. It has received a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) touchscreen, anti-glare Processor Intel Core 13420H RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 57Whr Camera HD webcam with privacy shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, USB Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money buy Good performance Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limits gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers largely praise the laptop for its value-for-money proposition, build quality and performance. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, battery life and performance.

This Dell touchscreen laptop is designed for professionals seeking a reliable and clean-looking work laptop. It features a minimalist Carbon Black finish with a slim profile and a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor that is paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes with features like pre-installed Windows 11, MS Office and it is backed by 41Whr battery with support for a 65W AC adapter.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080), anti-glare, 120Hz, 250 nits Processor Intel Core i5-1334U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home + MS Office 2024 Battery 41Wh Camera HD webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet port Reasons to buy Good display quality Good value for money buy Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the laptop for its value-for-money proposition and its display. However, its performance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and design.

The HP OmniBook X Flip laptop brings a premium, ultra-slim convertible design with a polished silver finish and versatile 360-degree hinge that lets you use this device as a laptop and as a tablet. It features a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colours and sharp clarity. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics, along with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a fast 1TB SSD. Its special features include a 5MP IR camera, Wi-Fi 7, and Copilot+ AI capabilities. It has received 3.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon

Specifications Display 14-inch 3K OLED (2880×1800), touchscreen, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home + MS Office 2024 Battery 59Wh Camera 5MP IR webcam with privacy shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI Reasons to buy Good display quality Light weight design Good performance Reason to avoid Expensive compared to standard ultrabooks

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the laptop for display quality, colours and performance Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance. Top 3 features of the best touchscreen laptops in India

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Microsoft New Surface Pro 12" - Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC 12–inch PixelSense touchscreen, up to 90Hz refresh rate Snapdragon X Plus 38.8 Whr Samsung Galaxy Book6 16-inch WUXGA+ LCD touchscreen display Intel Core Ultra 7 61.2 Whr HP Envy x360 AI Laptop 14-inch 2.8K OLED, IMAX-enhanced display Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 59 Whr ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen Intel Core i3-1315U 42 Whr Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) touchscreen, anti-glare Intel Core 13420H 57 Whr Dell Vostro 15 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080), anti-glare, 120Hz, 250 nits Intel Core i5-1334U 41 Whr HP OmniBook X Flip OLED 14-inch 3K OLED (2880×1800), touchscreen, 120Hz Intel Core Ultra 5 226V 59 Whr

FAQs for buying a touchscreen laptop in India Are touchscreen laptops more expensive than regular laptops? Generally, yes. Touchscreen models cost slightly more due to additional display layers and digitiser technology, but budget options are now widely available in India. Do touchscreen laptops consume more battery? Touchscreens can slightly reduce battery life due to extra power usage, but modern laptops are optimised to minimise this difference. What should I look for in a touchscreen laptop? Key factors include display quality (FHD or higher), processor, RAM (at least 8GB), SSD storage, battery life, and build quality. Which processor is best for touchscreen laptops? For smooth performance, go for Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7. Entry-level users can opt for Core i3 or Ryzen 3. How much RAM is enough for a touchscreen laptop? At least 8GB RAM is recommended for everyday use, while 16GB RAM is ideal for multitasking and professional workloads.