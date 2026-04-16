Buying an AC under ₹40,000? These 10 3-star models are worth shortlisting for their solid cooling without high bills

Choosing a 3-star AC under ₹40,000 offers a practical balance between cost and performance, making it a popular choice for many households. These models deliver efficient cooling while keeping electricity consumption within a reasonable range for regular use. Stay cool smartly with budget-friendly 3-star ACs under ₹40,000. (Unsplash) Despite environmental concerns, air conditioners have become essential—especially in regions with high humidity where cooling and dehumidification are crucial for comfort. Modern 3-star ACs now come with inverter technology and air filters, ensuring efficient cooling, improved air quality, and dependable performance for most households. We have curated 10 top-rated air conditioners on Amazon, all above 3.5 ratings. Customers praise their strong build, fast cooling, energy efficiency, quiet operation, and value for money, making them reliable choices for comfortable and effective cooling in extreme heat conditions.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and consistent cooling, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. It features advanced airflow technology, air purification, and auto-clean functions for improved indoor air quality and durability. With inverter technology, it balances performance and energy savings while ensuring quiet operation and uniform cooling. Customers appreciate its reliable cooling, solid build, and energy efficiency, though some mention mixed experiences with installation and noise levels.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (approx 150 sq ft) Cooling Power: 5000 W cooling capacity Special Feature: Coanda airflow, Dew Clean Noise Level: 32–45 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser Reasons to buy Fast, uniform cooling Energy efficient inverter Reason to avoid Installation issues reported Outdoor unit noise

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise fast cooling, durability, and energy savings, but report mixed installation experiences and occasional noise concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for reliable cooling, efficient performance, and advanced airflow features at a competitive price point.

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52°C, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White, GLS18I3FWGSC) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in medium-sized rooms, featuring a convertible mode that adapts cooling capacity as needed. It delivers reliable performance even in extreme heat, while filters help improve indoor air quality. The inverter compressor ensures energy savings and consistent comfort. Customers appreciate its fast cooling, versatility, and value for money, though some mention mixed experiences with installation and noise levels.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (approx 150 sq ft) Cooling Power: ~4.75 kW cooling output Special Feature: 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes Noise Level: ~32–45 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy High heat cooling Convertible flexibility Reason to avoid Installation delays reported Mixed noise feedback

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise quick cooling, efficiency, and flexible modes, but report mixed installation experiences and occasional noise concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for adaptable cooling, reliable high-temperature performance, and energy-efficient operation at a budget-friendly price point.



The Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in medium-sized rooms, offering adjustable modes for flexible performance based on your needs. It ensures reliable cooling even in high temperatures while maintaining energy efficiency. The anti-dust filter with antimicrobial coating helps improve air quality, and the inverter compressor delivers consistent cooling. Customers appreciate its effective cooling and value for money, though some report mixed feedback on noise and installation.



Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (up to 150 sq ft) Cooling Power: ~5000 W cooling capacity Special Feature: 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes Noise Level: ~32–46 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy High ambient cooling Energy efficient performance Reason to avoid Installation delays reported Mixed noise feedback

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight strong cooling performance and affordability, but mention mixed experiences with installation and noise levels. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for dependable cooling in extreme heat, flexible modes, and efficient performance at a competitive price.

The Voltas 173V CAE 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in medium-sized rooms, offering flexible cooling through its adjustable modes. It performs reliably even in high ambient temperatures while maintaining energy efficiency. The anti-dust filter with antimicrobial coating enhances air quality, and the inverter compressor ensures consistent performance. Customers appreciate its cooling efficiency and value for money, though some mention mixed feedback on installation and noise levels.

Specifications Capacity: 1.4 Ton (up to 140 sq ft) Cooling Power: ~4800 W cooling capacity Special Feature: 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes Noise Level: ~32–46 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy High ambient cooling Energy efficient design Reason to avoid Mixed installation feedback Outdoor noise issues

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight effective cooling, affordability, and flexible modes, though some report noise and installation concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for reliable cooling, flexible performance modes, and efficient operation suited for hot and humid conditions.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC is built for efficient and adaptive cooling in medium-sized rooms, offering powerful airflow with its 4-way swing feature. It comes with advanced self-cleaning and filtration to maintain air quality and durability. The inverter compressor ensures consistent performance with optimised energy use, making it suitable for everyday comfort. Customers appreciate its strong cooling, reliable performance, and quiet operation, though some report mixed installation experiences.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq ft) Cooling Power: ~5000 W cooling output Special Feature: Xpandable+, ice clean tech Noise Level: ~32–45 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy Powerful uniform cooling Energy efficient inverter Reason to avoid Installation delays reported Premium pricing segment

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight strong cooling, quiet performance, and durability, with some noting installation delays. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for adaptive cooling, reliable performance, and advanced self-clean technology for long-term efficiency.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and intelligent cooling in medium-sized rooms, offering convertible modes to adjust performance as needed. With smart connectivity, voice control, and turbo cooling, it enhances convenience and comfort. The 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow, while filters help maintain air quality. Customers appreciate its powerful cooling, smart features, and energy efficiency, though some report occasional connectivity and installation concerns.

Specifications Cooling Power: ~5000 W cooling output Special Feature: 5-in-1 convertible, Wi-Fi Noise Level: ~32–45 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Capacity: 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq ft) Reasons to buy Smart Wi-Fi control Powerful turbo cooling Reason to avoid Connectivity issues reported Installation delays

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight strong cooling, smart features, and value, with some noting Wi-Fi and installation concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for smart connectivity, flexible cooling modes, and efficient performance suited for modern homes.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and flexible cooling in medium-sized rooms, featuring convertible modes that adjust cooling capacity based on requirements. It offers smart connectivity with Wi-Fi and geo-fencing, along with energy monitoring for better control. The inverter compressor ensures consistent performance and energy savings. Customers appreciate its fast cooling, smart features, and energy efficiency, though some mention mixed experiences with installation and connectivity.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq ft) Cooling Power: ~4800 W cooling capacity Special Feature: 6-in-1 convertible, Wi-Fi Noise Level: ~32–45 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy Smart Wi-Fi control Flexible cooling modes Reason to avoid Connectivity issues reported Installation delays

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise fast cooling, smart features, and efficiency, but note occasional connectivity and installation concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for intelligent cooling, flexible performance, and smart energy-saving features suited for modern homes.

The SHARP 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in small to medium-sized rooms, offering flexible performance with its 5-in-1 convertible modes. It features turbo cooling for quick temperature control and a durable anti-corrosive coating for long-term reliability. The inverter technology ensures consistent cooling with energy savings, while filtration features help maintain air quality. Customers appreciate its fast cooling, compact design, and value for money, though some note mixed feedback on noise and installation.

Specifications Capacity: 1 Ton (up to 110 sq ft) Cooling Power: 3350 W cooling capacity Special Feature: 5-in-1 convertible, turbo mode Noise Level: ~32–54 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy Fast turbo cooling Compact, efficient design Reason to avoid Mixed installation feedback Outdoor noise concerns

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise quick cooling, compact size, and affordability, with some noting noise and installation concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for compact spaces, flexible cooling modes, and energy-efficient performance at a budget-friendly price.

The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for powerful cooling in large rooms, offering flexible performance with its 5-in-1 convertible modes. It ensures efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures while maintaining energy savings through inverter technology. Built with durable copper components and advanced filtration, it enhances air quality and longevity. Customers appreciate its strong cooling, energy efficiency, and value for money, though some report mixed feedback on installation and noise.

Specifications Capacity: 2 Ton (up to 200 sq ft) Cooling Power: ~6000 W cooling capacity Special Feature: 5-in-1 convertible, I-Sense Noise Level: ~35–48 dB operation Reasons to buy Powerful large-room cooling Convertible energy saving Reason to avoid Installation delays reported Mixed noise feedback

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight strong cooling and efficiency, but mention mixed installation and occasional noise concerns. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for large spaces, flexible cooling modes, and reliable performance with long-term durability.

The Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in small rooms, offering flexible performance with its 8-in-1 convertible modes and powerful airflow. It operates effectively even in high temperatures while maintaining energy efficiency. With self-cleaning and advanced filtration, it helps ensure better air quality and durability. Customers appreciate its fast cooling, energy savings, and modern features, though some report mixed feedback on noise and service.

Specifications Capacity: 1.0 Ton (90–120 sq ft) Cooling Power: 3350 W cooling capacity Special Feature: 8-in-1 convertible, Crystal Clean Noise Level: ~36–44 dB operation Core Material: 100% copper condenser coil Reasons to buy Powerful airflow cooling Convertible energy saving Reason to avoid Mixed service feedback Outdoor noise concerns

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise fast cooling, efficient performance, and features, with some noting noise and service issues. Why choose this product? Choose this AC for compact spaces, flexible cooling modes, and reliable performance with efficient energy consumption. Which AC is best under ₹ 40,000? For under ₹40,000, the best ACs are 1.5-ton inverter split models from brands like Daikin, Blue Star, and Godrej, offering efficient cooling, energy savings, durable copper coils, and reliable performance for everyday comfort. Which 3 star AC is best in India? Top 3-star ACs in India include reliable inverter models like Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC, and Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, offering efficient cooling, durability, and value for money. Is it good to buy 3 star AC? Yes, a 3-star AC is a good choice for budget-conscious buyers, offering decent energy efficiency, reliable cooling performance, and lower upfront cost, making it suitable for moderate usage and smaller households. Factors of keep in mind while buying a 3 star AC under ₹ 40000 Room size compatibility: Choose 1–1.5 ton based on room area

Energy efficiency: Check ISEER rating for better savings

Inverter technology: Ensures consistent cooling and lower power use

Build quality: Prefer 100% copper condenser for durability

Cooling features: Look for turbo and convertible modes

Noise levels: Opt for low indoor and outdoor noise

Air filters: PM2.5 or anti-dust filters improve air quality

Installation cost: Check additional charges beforehand

Warranty coverage: Longer compressor warranty is better

Brand reliability: Choose trusted brands for service support 3 best features of 3 star AC under ₹ 40000

3 star AC under ₹ 40000 Inverter type Refrigerant Filter Type Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Neo Swing Inverter R32 eco refrigerant PM2.5 filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Variable inverter compressor R32 refrigerant gas Anti-viral PM2.5 filter Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 Ton AC Adjustable inverter technology R32 refrigerant Anti-dust antimicrobial filter Voltas 173V CAE 1.4 Ton AC Adjustable inverter technology R32 refrigerant Anti-dust antimicrobial filter Hitachi 1.5 Ton Xpandable+ AC Xpandable inverter compressor R32 refrigerant Dust filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi AC Smart inverter technology R32 eco refrigerant PM2.5 dust filter Carrier 1.5 Ton Flexicool AC Flexicool inverter technology R32 refrigerant PM2.5 dual filtration SHARP 1 Ton 5-in-1 AC Inverter compressor technology R32 refrigerant Dust filter Godrej 2 Ton 5-in-1 AC Inverter compressor technology R32 eco refrigerant Anti-dust filter Panasonic 1 Ton 8-in-1 AC Twin rotary inverter R32 refrigerant PM0.1 air filter

FAQs on 3 star AC under ₹40000 Is a 3 star AC energy efficient enough? Yes, offers moderate efficiency with balanced electricity consumption. Which capacity is best under ₹40,000 budget? Mostly 1–1.5 ton models available in this price range. Do 3 star ACs support inverter technology? Yes, many models include inverter for better efficiency. Are 3 star ACs suitable for daily use? Yes, ideal for regular use with controlled power consumption. Which brands offer best 3 star ACs? Daikin, Blue Star, Voltas, and Panasonic are popular choices.