Looking for a practical AC for summer? These 1.5-ton 3-star models are worth considering
Air conditioners in the 1.5 ton 3 star category balance cooling capacity and power consumption, making them suitable for medium-sized rooms in many homes.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC (2026 Model, WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, AR50H18D13HNNA)View Details
₹36,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, DustBuster, 55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18BKY3W, New BEE Rated, White)View Details
₹36,990
Hisense 1.5 Ton 3 star Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible with Intelligent 4 modes, PM 2.5 filter, Anti corrosion, AS-18TR4R3E2, White ）View Details
₹31,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)View Details
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Choosing the right air conditioner often comes down to finding the right balance between cooling capacity and electricity consumption. For many households, a 1.5 ton 3 star AC offers a practical middle ground that suits medium-sized rooms without significantly increasing power usage.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
These air conditioners are designed to deliver steady cooling performance while maintaining reasonable energy efficiency. They are commonly used in bedrooms and living spaces where consistent cooling is needed during hot summer months. In this guide, we look at some of the best 1.5-ton 3-star AC options that combine dependable cooling, useful features, and long-term usability for modern homes.
The Samsung Bespoke AI Inverter Split AC is designed for medium-sized rooms and combines smart connectivity with efficient cooling. Its AI Energy Mode automatically adjusts compressor performance to optimise power usage and reduce electricity consumption. The 5-step convertible cooling feature allows users to adjust capacity based on room conditions, while the digital inverter compressor improves durability and reduces noise. With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistant support, and Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem integration, the AC aims to provide a modern smart-home cooling experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart connectivity with voice control
AI energy saving features
Reason to avoid
Cooling speed may vary depending on room size
Remote and noise performance reported inconsistent
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the energy efficiency and smart features. However, cooling performance, noise levels, and installation experience receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it offers smart home connectivity, AI energy optimisation, and reliable inverter compressor technology for efficient cooling.
2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, DustBuster, 55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18BKY3W, New BEE Rated, White)
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The Panasonic Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC focuses on intelligent cooling and air purification. It includes the MirAIe smart platform with AI-based cooling optimisation and Matter compatibility for smart home integration. The 8-in-1 convertible cooling mode adjusts power levels based on occupancy and temperature. Panasonic also includes a PM0.1 filter and DustBuster technology to improve indoor air quality. With stabiliser-free operation and reliable copper condenser coils, the system is designed to deliver stable cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 55°C.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced air filtration system
AI-powered smart connectivity
Reason to avoid
Installation and service costs can be high
Smart features require setup via mobile app
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fast cooling and smart features. However, some report mixed installation experiences and setup complexity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it combines strong cooling capacity, advanced air filtration, and smart AI-powered connectivity features.
The Hisense inverter split AC focuses on strong cooling performance and flexible power management. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode allows the system to adjust cooling capacity depending on room conditions, helping reduce energy usage. The AC includes a PM2.5 air filter to improve indoor air quality and uses copper condenser coils for durability and efficient heat transfer. Designed for rooms between 110 and 150 square feet, it also supports high-temperature cooling and wide air distribution through its four-way swing airflow system.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong airflow and fast cooling
PM2.5 air filtration
Reason to avoid
Higher electricity consumption than competitors
Limited brand service network in some regions
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention good cooling performance and efficient airflow. However, some say energy consumption is higher compared to other inverter AC models.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it offers strong cooling power, air purification filters, and flexible convertible cooling modes.
The Godrej AI Powered Inverter Split AC is built for durability and efficient cooling in hot climates. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on room conditions, helping manage electricity usage. The AC includes i-Sense technology that detects temperature near the remote to provide personalised comfort. With anti-microbial self-clean technology and copper condenser coils, the system aims to maintain hygiene and long-term performance even in temperatures up to 52°C.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long comprehensive warranty
Intelligent i-Sense temperature control
Reason to avoid
Installation costs can be high
Remote features are basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the build quality and value for money. However, some report installation issues, noisy operation at high fan speeds, and missing copper pipes.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it offers intelligent cooling control, strong warranty coverage, and reliable copper construction.
The Cruise inverter split AC is designed for efficient cooling with enhanced air purification. Its convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode allows the compressor to adjust power levels depending on room temperature and occupancy. The AC features a 7-stage filtration system including PM2.5 filters, helping improve indoor air quality. With copper condenser coils and protective coating technology, the unit is built for durability and corrosion resistance. Stabiliser-free operation also ensures reliable performance during voltage fluctuations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quiet operation
Good cooling efficiency
Reason to avoid
Installation experiences vary
Missing copper pipe complaints reported
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the strong cooling performance, neat installation process, and good value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it delivers fast cooling, effective air filtration, and reliable copper coil durability.
The Lloyd inverter split AC combines strong cooling capacity with energy-efficient performance. Its 5-in-1 convertible technology allows users to adjust cooling capacity from 30% to 110%, helping save electricity when full power is not required. The AC also features anti-viral and PM2.5 filters for improved air quality. With copper condenser coils, stabiliser-free operation, and the ability to cool effectively at temperatures up to 52°C, it is designed for consistent performance in Indian summer conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast cooling performance
Durable copper condenser
Reason to avoid
Remote control reliability issues
Reports of gas or water leakage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling capacity, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. However, installation quality varies and some mention missing accessories.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it provides strong cooling performance, energy savings, and air purification features.
The Voltas Vectra inverter split AC is designed for powerful cooling and durability in hot climates. Its 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode allows users to control power consumption depending on room conditions. The AC features anti-dust filters with antimicrobial coating to improve indoor air quality. With copper condenser coils and high-ambient cooling capability up to 52°C, it aims to provide consistent performance during extreme heat.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast cooling performance
Durable copper condenser
Reason to avoid
Remote control reliability issues
Reports of gas or water leakage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the strong cooling performance and value for money. However, some report installation issues, water leakage, and remote control problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it provides reliable cooling performance and durable construction for high-temperature environments.
The Carrier Flexicool inverter split AC is designed for efficient cooling and flexible power control. Its 6-in-1 convertible technology allows users to adjust cooling capacity depending on room occupancy and temperature, potentially reducing electricity consumption. The system also includes dual filtration with HD and PM2.5 filters to improve air quality. With copper condenser coils and hydro blue coating for corrosion protection, the AC is built for durability and stable performance in hot climates.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong cooling efficiency
Self-cleaning FrostWash technology
Reason to avoid
Higher electricity consumption
Installation cost complaints
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling performance, low noise, and energy efficiency. Many also mention smooth installation and good service support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it provides efficient cooling, advanced filtration, and reliable inverter technology from a well-known brand.
The Hitachi Xpandable+ inverter split AC is designed for strong cooling performance and durability. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load to maintain a consistent temperature while reducing electricity consumption. The AC also includes FrostWash self-cleaning technology to remove dust and bacteria from internal components. With copper condenser coils, nano-tech anti-corrosion coating, and four-way airflow distribution, it aims to deliver reliable cooling and improved indoor air quality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good energy efficiency
Quiet operation
Reason to avoid
Extended warranty requires maintenance plans
Installation must be authorised for warranty validity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the cooling efficiency, silent operation, and sleek design. However, some mention high installation costs.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it offers reliable cooling, advanced self-clean technology, and durable construction.
The Whirlpool Magicool inverter split AC is designed to deliver flexible cooling and stable performance. Its 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode allows users to adjust power levels depending on room temperature and energy requirements. The AC uses Whirlpool’s Intellisense inverter compressor to optimise cooling efficiency and reduce electricity consumption. Copper condenser coils improve heat transfer while reducing maintenance requirements. Stabiliser-free operation and hidden display design add convenience for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable inverter AC
Convertible cooling modes
Reason to avoid
Compressor issues reported by some buyers
Poor installation and service complaints
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the strong cooling for the price. However, several report installation problems, compressor errors, and poor service support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this AC because it offers flexible cooling modes and decent cooling performance at an affordable price.
Factors to consider when buying an AC
- A 1.5 ton AC is generally suitable for medium-sized rooms, ensuring balanced cooling without overloading the system.
- A 3 star rating offers a good balance between cooling performance and electricity consumption for everyday use.
- Modern inverter compressors help maintain stable temperatures while reducing energy usage and noise levels.
- Filters that capture dust and allergens help improve indoor air quality while the AC operates.
- Strong service networks and reliable warranty coverage can make long-term ownership more convenient.
Who should choose a 1.5 ton 3 star AC?
A 1.5 ton 3 star air conditioner is typically suitable for medium-sized rooms where regular cooling is required. It offers sufficient cooling capacity for bedrooms or living spaces while maintaining a reasonable balance between performance and electricity consumption.
Is a 3 star AC energy efficient enough for daily use?
Yes, a 3 star rating generally provides acceptable energy efficiency for households that use the AC regularly but want to keep upfront costs manageable. While higher star ratings may save more electricity, 3 star models remain a practical option for many users.
Do inverter ACs make a difference in this category?
Inverter compressors adjust cooling output based on room temperature, which helps maintain consistent cooling and reduce energy usage. Many modern 1.5 ton 3 star AC models now include inverter technology for improved efficiency and quieter operation.
Top 3 features of best 1.5 Ton 3 star AC
|Air conditioners
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Annual Energy Consumption
|Samsung AR50H18D13HNNA
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|847.65 units
|Panasonic CS/CU-SU18BKY3W
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|877.74 units
|Hisense AS-18TR4R3E2
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|1012.16 units
|Godrej AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|951.91 units
|Cruise CWCVBK-VQ1W173
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|952.88 units
|Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|956.79 units
|Voltas 183V Vectra CAW
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|975.26 units
|Carrier ESTER EDGE Gxi
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|854.39 units
|Hitachi 3400SXL
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|1013.01 units
|Whirlpool Magicool
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|941.42 units
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More